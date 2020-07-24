STATEMENT OF SEN. BONG GO

Go urges government and the public to buy local products and Filipino-made masks: 'save jobs, save lives'

In line with my earlier appeal for the government to enforce a stronger face mask-wearing policy, I am also urging concerned agencies to promote and patronize local production of protective masks made by Filipinos.

Government must prioritize buying locally-made masks to save jobs, and provide it to those who cannot afford to buy their own masks to help save lives.

Tulungan rin nating makaahon ang mga lokal na industriya, tulad ng mga mananahi at mga nagbebenta ng raw materials na magagamit sa paggawa ng face masks. Kung mapapalakas natin ang local production ng face masks, mabibigyan natin ng livelihood ang mga tao, lalo na yung mga nawalan ng trabaho, at mas mapoprotektahan natin ang ating mga kababayan mula sa sakit.

I am also urging DTI, TESDA and CHED to use its available resources to support and train those who can locally produce standard face masks that pass health specifications to augment the needed supply. Siguraduhin natin na papasa ang mga ito sa specifications ng DOST at health experts.

Let us make it a discipline among all Filipinos to wear face masks at all times. Pinaalalahanan ko ang publiko na ang pagsuot ng face mask ay pangunahing paraan upang proteksyunan ang sarili at bilang pagrespeto o pagbibigay konsiderasyon rin sa kapwa tao.

According to experts, wearing the right kind of mask decreases the risk of spreading the virus by 85%. With social distancing and the use of face shields, the risk may be reduced by more than 90%. This is why, in the absence of a vaccine, wearing a mask remains a must.