Press Release

July 23, 2020 Villar reminds public to follow guidelines against COVID-19 As quarantine restrictions relax in many areas, Sen. Cynthia Villar reminded the public not to be complacent and stressed the need to continue to practice protocols prescribed by the health department to stop the spread of COVID-19. "As we begin to adjust to the new normal way of life, we should not put our guards down. Alalahanin natin na nandyan pa rin ang virus at wala pang bakuna laban sa COVID-19 kaya kailangang sumunod sa health protocols," Villar said. Villar also said the growing body of evidence saying that face masks and cloth face coverings help prevent the spread of the virus proves that we can defend ourselves against the virus while waiting for the vaccine. Together with her daughter Camille, who sits as Representative of the lone district of Las Pinas, Villar distributed 2,000 tarpaulins in the different barangays of the city to remind residents of the needed health protocols such as the wearing of face mask, practice of physical distancing and frequent hand-washing. "We have to be reminded that stopping the spread of the disease is not just the work of the medical workers and our frontliners. It is the duty of everybody to help fight COVID-19 by wearing face masks properly and observing 1-meter physical distancing when outside our homes. Lapses in health protocols endanger the well-being of our families and co-workers," Villar said. Villar also cited the signs of economic recovery that resulted in the partial re-opening of businesses and establishments. She said she hopes the progress would continue so that employment will be generated for the estimated 7.5 million who lost their jobs due to the pandemic.