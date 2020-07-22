De Lima slams Duterte admin for prioritizing autocratic measures amid pandemic

Opposition Senator Leila M. de Lima has slammed the Duterte administration for prioritizing measures that curtail people's rights and freedoms, terrorize the populace, and tighten their grip on power instead of addressing the needs of the Filipinos, especially during this time of pandemic.

In her message read by Ms. Jean Enriquez during an online alternative State of the Nation (SONA) Address led by the Movement Against the Anti-Terrorism Act (MATA) last July 21, De Lima lamented how the present administration unabashedly disregard Filipino's needs to propel their political agendas to greater heights.

"Mantakin ninyo: Sa panahon ng pandemya, ang inatupag ng rehimeng Duterte ay ang pagsikil sa malayang pamamahayag at pagpasa ng Terror Law na nagbibigay sa kanila ng lisensyang lalong mandahas at mang-abuso," she said.

"At ngayon naman, ipagpipilitan pa nila ang Cha-cha. Para ano? Para lalong ma-etsapuwera ang interes ng mga Pilipino?" she asked.

Amid the prevailing COVID-19 crisis in the country, about 1,500 municipal mayors led by Duterte's allies reportedly renewed their push to amend the charter.

Cagayan de Oro City 2nd District Rep. Rufus Rodriguez, who chairs the House committee on constitutional amendments, said the committee will convene after Duterte's SONA on July 27 or within the first two weeks of Congress' second regular session.

De Lima, a social justice and human rights champion, said the public should not allow Mr. Duterte and his lapdogs to continue abusing their power by calling out and speaking against the sinister moves of the government.

"Mga kababayan, ito na ang tunay na SONA—ang nagkakaisang boses at hinaing ng mga Pilipinong sawa na sa panlilinlang at kawalang malasakit ng pamahalaan," she said.

"Tandaan po natin ang kanilang mga pangalan. Silang mga nagpagamit. Silang mga manhid. Silang mga ganid. At kapag sinabi nating maniningil tayo, hindi lang tayo basta nagbabanta. Dahil nasa tuktok man sila ng kapangyarihan ngayon, hinding-hindi sila uubra sa nagkakaisa at nagpupuyos nang damdamin ng sambayanan," she added.