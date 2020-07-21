Statement of Senate President Pro Tempore Ralph G. Recto

Proof of death is photo of the body

The proof of death is a photo of the body. If there is, then doubts will be laid to rest.

But there is no need to stage a macabre show by making the photo public.

Simply show it to the Justice Secretary, and if he says that he had seen it, and swears that it is true, then we'll take his word for it.

Kung mayroong CCTV footage of the body being brought out, the better. And why should there be none? A prison without surveillance cameras is like one without locks.

Hindi ba't SOP na pagdating ng preso sa Bilibid ay kinukuhanan kaagad siya ng litrato para sa kanyangrecord?

Kung mayroong picture sa first entry, siguro naman mayroon sa final exit, when an inmate leaves the prison for good, whether he walks out a free man, or is carried out horizontally.

There is always a photographic record of the deceased, more so in this age when everyone has a cellphone and every cellphone has a camera. Show them to the Justice Secretary--and the death certificates and medical records of deceased high-profile drug lords--and all the conspiracy theories in this land, where weaving them is a national hobby, will be buried.