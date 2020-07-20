Sen. Revilla calls on IATF: Reconsider implementing use of motorcycle dividers, heed calls of PH riders, experts, lawmakers

Almost two weeks after he appealed to the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) regarding the use of motorcycle barriers for riding couples, Senator Ramon Bong Revilla, Jr. again called on the government's policy-making body to reconsider the rule. This after hundreds of individuals, experts and other lawmakers expressed their opposition due to safety concerns.

The call of Sen. Revilla came after Police Lt. Gen. Guillermo Eleazar, Joint Task Force (JTF) COVID Shield Chief, announced July 18 that government is extending the deadline for the installation of motorcycle barriers from July 19 to July 26.

"Napakarami po sa ating mga kababayan ang mismong nagsasabi na nahihirapan silang magbalanse at mag-maneuver ng kanilang motorsiklo dahil sa divider. Sa hirap po ng buhay ngayon lalo na't marami sa ating mga kababayan ang walang hanapbuhay at pambili ng divider, napipilitan silang mag-improvise ng sarili nilang barricade. Mas nalalagay tuloy sa alanganin ang ating mga kababayan lalo na kung yung improvised na divider nila ay hindi matibay ang pagkakakabit, marupok ang materyales, o di kaya'y kulang o sobra sa bigat," Revilla said.

The veteran legislator, also a motorcycle rider for decades, reiterated that several engineers and other experts are opposing the mandatory installation of dividers in motorcycles because it will become a question of safety, aerodynamics and maneuverability for riders.

Bong Revilla further suggested that the IATF conduct a comprehensive consultation among motorcycle manufacturers and experts to come up with better guidelines that will protect motorcycle riders from obtaining COVID-19 and at the same time, spare them from any road mishaps. "Sa halos dalawang linggo po mula nang ipatupad ng IATF ang paggamit ng divider sa mga motorsiklo, may ilan nang aksidente ang idinulot nito. Huwag po nating hintaying maging sanhi pa ito ng mas malalang aksidente. Baka imbes na makatulong, baka mas lalo pa itong magdulot ng malaking perwisyo," Revilla ended.