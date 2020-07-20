Press Release

July 20, 2020 Bong Go says Department of Overseas Filipinos needed now more than ever; urges executive agencies to help legislators fine tune the bill for its swift passage Amid the adverse impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the welfare of Filipino workers, particularly those overseas, Senator Christopher Lawrence "Bong" Go stressed that the passage of his proposed measure establishing a Department of Overseas Filipinos is needed now, more than ever. Go said in an interview on Friday, July 17, that in order to hasten the discussions on Senate Bill No. 202 or the Department of Overseas Filipinos Act of 2019, various agencies in the Executive department should agree on certain provisions and help legislators fine-tune the bill. "Nagkausap na kami ni Sen. Joel Villanueva na tumatayong Chair ng Senate Committee on Labor. Gusto nating magkasundo ang Executive sa mga probisyon dito sa bill para mas mapabilis ang diskusyon," Go said. The Senator added that several agencies have already given their comments on the said bill which he filed last year. The House of Representatives has already passed its version of the measure last March 11 of this year. "Nagbibigay na ng comment ang (Department of Labor and Employment, Department of Foreign Affairs), at iba pang ahensya sa Senate Bill 202 na nai-file ko po," Go said. Go emphasized that he has already discussed the importance of the measure and the possibility of hastening the passage of the bill with his fellow senators. "Napag-usapan din sa mga kapwa ko Senador kung pwede mapabilis dahil napakahirap po ng sitwasyon nung nakaraan. Di natin alam na biglaan po ito, pinauwi ang mga OFWs natin kahit saan na lang sila nananawagan, sa lahat, parati halos araw araw," Go aired as he emphasized that the pandemic has highlighted the need for a department that can better respond to the needs of OFWs. The Senator also stressed that a clear mandate for the envisioned department must be established to avoid overlapping functions among other agencies. "Importante klaro po ang mandato nito at 'di mag-overlap sa ibang ahensya tulad ng DOLE at DFA," Go said. Go noted that the agencies handling OFW matters being scattered in several departments poses a challenge in the delivery of public services to the sector. Although agencies work together in assisting OFWs, Go said that a sole department that would streamline the services would greatly improve service delivery. "Hirap na hirap po ang (Overseas Workers Welfare Administration) kasi may opisina na under ng DFA na in charge po sa OFW. Meron din (Commission on Filipinos Overseas), meron din OWWA, (Philippine Overseas Employment Administration), DFA, meron din under sa DOLE. So nagtutulungan sila kaya gusto ko sana isulong na meron sanang isang departamento na nakatutok po sa mga taong tinatawag nating mga bagong bayani," Go said. "Alam ninyo bang mahigit 10 million ang populasyon ng ating OFW? Ibig sabihin, 10% po yan ng buong populasyon. Napakalaki po nyan. Bigyan natin sila ng opisina at secretary-level para pag may problemang ganito, 'yun na po ang makikipag-coordinate sa lahat," the Senator added. Last month in a public hearing of the Senate Committee on Labor, Employment, and Human Resources Development, Go urged the government to improve its response to the concerns of OFWs amid the COVID-19 crisis. In the interview, Go also stressed that the government's way of dealing with OFW issues during crises must be improved. He said that the government should not wait for another pandemic to happen again before implementing a more proactive approach of effectively responding to the needs of overseas Filipinos. "Ako naman, 'wag na natin hintayin na mabigla uli tayo. Bigyan natin ng importansya na magkaroon ng opisina para sa kanila, para may magtitimon sa kanila, magga-guide sa mga OFWs. Bigyan natin sila ng importansya, tawag natin sa kanila bagong bayani. Totohanin natin," Go said.