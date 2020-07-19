Press Release

July 19, 2020 'Sana all': Level up minimum pay of med-tech, dietitians, radiologists to nurses The "sana all" principle must be applied to the salaries of health workers in government, because a pay raise for one should cause a raise for all. The Salary Grade (SG) 15 entry level position of nurses should be recognized as the new benchmark for compensation for all licensed health professionals in the government. If done, it would make the current monthly base pay of P32,053 of an SG-15 nurse as their new minimum wage. ("Current" because salary increases are scheduled on 2021 and 2022, under the Salary Standardization Law V. "Base pay" because the Magna Carta for Public Health Workers mandates other allowances such as the Hazard Pay, which is at least 25% of monthly basic pay for SG-19 and below holders and at least 5% for SG-20 and above employees, among other extra pay and bonuses.) The pandemic has shown the bravery of other white coats in the trenches battling the virus and saving lives--and who deserve a pay raise. For example, many medical technologists--those in hazmat suits who take samples and test them for COVID 19--are holding SG-11 items, with a monthly base pay of P22,316. Many radiologic technologists and dietitian-nutritionists, PRC test passers like nurses, have also been marooned in SG-11. Mga stranded individuals din sila, denied of a ticket to a pay hike. Buti pa ang rookie na Patrolman, P30,000 kaagad ang base pay. The entry level pay of government dentists, which is SG-17's P38,464 per month, should be increased, too. It contributes to the lack of dentists in the public health system, rendering it a toothless entity. Isa pa ring dapat i-delete na government plantilla of positions ay ang sa mga doktor. Hanggang ngayon, nakasaad pa rin doon na ang entry level item ng doktor ay Medical Officer I, na babayaran lang ng P29,277 kada buwan. Dapat at least Salary Grade 23 ang entry-level position, na halos P76,000 ang base monthy pay, hindi pa kasama ang mga allowances. So that local governments can afford the increases, as health services have been devolved to them, the Supreme Court ruling on the correct computation of the Internal Revenue Allotment must be implemented immediately. We must not valorize our frontliners with platitudes. They are best honored by providing them with PPEs, better pay and support services, which they have earned for themselves with their sacrifices and selflessness. Making such a grant is the duty of the government, not merely a prerogative.