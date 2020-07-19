Pangilinan on nurses' salary hike: long awaited and well-deserved, especially during pandemic

SENATOR Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan on Sunday welcomed the government's decision to finally implement Section 32 of the Philippine Nursing Act of 2002 which will raise the minimum monthly base pay of government nurses to Salary Grade 15 (SG-15), or P32,053 to P34,801.

"This is a welcome development. Matagal nang batas ang Philippine Nursing Act of 2002, ngunit inabot ng 18 taon para maimplement ang pagtaas ng kanilang sahod. Isa sa mga pinakamahalagang frontliners natin ang ating mga nurses, at isa lamang ito sa maraming paraan na pinapakita natin ang suporta sa kanila ngayong pandemya," he said.

Government nurses will jump four salary grades from SG-11 to SG-15, increasing their incomes by as much as P10,000 per month under the Salary Standardization Law.

The said circular is effective no later than January 1, 2020.

"Kailangan ding masigurong matanggap ng mga nurses ang back pay simula pa ng January. Delikado at nakakapagod ang serbisyong binibigay ngayon ng mga nurses dahil sa COVID. At ginagawa nila ito kahit maliit ang kita. Ginagawa nila ito dahil mahal nila ang bayan, ang kapwa Pilipino. Sila ay mga tunay na bayani," Pangilinan said.

In an effort to recognize the rights of nurses to higher pay and better working conditions, Pangilinan has earlier filed Senate Bill 260 or the Comprehensive Nursing Act which will provide mechanisms toward relevant nursing practices, just and humane working conditions, and promotion of professional growth.

The bill similarly provides that the salaries of entry-level government nurses shall not be lower than SG-15.

No hearing has been conducted on SB 260 as of this time.