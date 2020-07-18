Press Release

July 18, 2020 As Anti-Terror Law Takes Effect: Yes to Vigilance, No to Disinformation More at: https://pinglacson.net/2020/07/18/as-anti-terror-law-takes-effect-yes-to-vigilance-no-to-disinformation/ Now that the Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020 is in effect, the Filipino people are assured of a law that allows the Philippines to mount the needed strong response against the threat of terrorism. As the one who painstakingly sponsored the measure in the Senate, I will not allow anyone to pervert the legislative intent of the law, thus my commitment to go the extra mile in guarding against possible abuse in its implementation. It is the responsibility of all Filipinos to see to it the law is implemented properly - meaning, it is meant to go after terrorists and not anyone else. Thus, the efforts of some groups to similarly keep watch against abuses despite the safeguards already in place are very much welcome, so long as they avail of the proper venues and follow safety protocols. That said, we cannot afford to have disinformation campaigns aimed to make the public reject the Anti-Terrorism Law. Terrorism knows no timing or borders. I hope the day will not come that critics of the law - especially those behind the disinformation drives - will not be at the receiving end of terrorist attacks.