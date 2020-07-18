Dispatch from Crame No. 854:

Sen. Leila M. de Lima's statement on the malicious editing of Duterte's public speeches

7/18/2020

The surfacing of the unedited audio recording of the President's address in Sulu reveals not only the two-faced persona of the man but also the reprehensible propaganda machine that this regime operates on full blast, to hide the unvarnished truth from the Filipino people.

It shows that even the Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCOO) cannot trust their own President in his public speeches, that they had to sort through his ramblings and edit out parts so that the media and the general public would be given a washed-out and tamer version of the state of mind that this sick man has.

Then comes the ever so lively Presidential Spokesperson who "interprets" and magnifies the "polished" statements of his boss, so he can survive through the questions asked by eager, truth-seeking reporters in daily press conferences.

Ito malamang ang dahilan kung bakit hatinggabi o madaling araw na ipinalalabas ang mga taped pronouncements ni Duterte. Bukod sa wala talaga siyang respeto sa oras natin, kailangang "ayusin" at "retokehin" pa ito para magmukhang matino at "on top of his game" siya.

I wonder what garbage he really churns out in those COVID-19 government response meetings with the IATF members.

The saddest part of it all is we're being deprived knowledge of the true state of the President's physical and mental health with no less the Supreme Court's complicity. ###

(Access the handwritten version of Dispatch from Crame No. 854, here: https://issuu.com/senatorleilam.delima/docs/dispatch_no._854)