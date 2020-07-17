SONA 2020 must present 20/20 vision

The message is more important than where the messenger is.

Laurel did not deliver any, Osmeña just once, and Quirino via radio from a hospital bed in Baltimore, Maryland, USA where he was recuperating.

The principal audience of the SONA are not the politicians inside the hall but the people outside.

It is not for the consumption of the people who may clap in the president's presence, but for the sovereign, of which the SONA through the ages tries to answer the one question on their minds: Have our lives gotten better?

In the time of the pandemic, the SONA should dwell less on what has been done and more on what is to be done. Magsasaka man o millennial, 'yan ang kanilang hahanapin sa mensahe ng Pangulo. Ang landas tungo sa kinabukasan.The path to victory over the virus.

Wherever it will be delivered, through whatever medium, the SONA 2020 must contain one thing: an inspiring 20/20 vision that will rally this nation to move as one.