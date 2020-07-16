Press Release

July 16, 2020 Transcript of Zoom Interview with Senate President Vicente C. Sotto III Q: On SONA preparations. SP Sotto: I just received word today, the President has decided to deliver his SONA in the Batasang Pambansa, the House of Representatives on July 27. So yung napagusapan namin na mga preparations ay, as a matter of fact I just left a meeting with (unclear), the Sergeant-at-Arms of the Senate, and he will be meeting with his counterpart, and also Sec. Villarica with the Secretary General, the preparations (unclear) with the Executive Department should be included. As of today, unless the decision is reached or naiba, today the word that was given to me was the President would deliver his SONA in the Batasang Pambansa. Q: Ilang senador po yung mag-aattend sa Batasan? SP Sotto: Ganito ngayon ang nangyari. Beforehand pa, or a week or so, ang usapan namin was dapat mga, ang sinabi ng Executive Department, ang PSG, maximum doon sa buong Batasan would be 50 persons only. Ginawa nila, hinati nila, 25 from the Executive Department, kasama na yung mga security. So hindi lahat ng gabinete, meron na silang pinili. Wala na ring audience. Tapos 25 from the Legislative. So sa 25 ng Legislative ang napagusapan is 13 sa House, and 12 sa Senate, (unclear) mga members yun. Nandoon yung Sergeant-at-Arms, Senate Secretary, at yung one or two officers sa documenting. So in other words tumatama naman ito doon sa mga nagsabi ng mga interest nila to attend. There are 8 possible senators that may...sa House, (unclear) there will be 9 congressmen who will be there physically. I have no doubt that we (unclear) more than enough of the senators at 10 AM when we open the Second Regular Session... Q: Yung 8 senators (unclear)? SP Sotto: Oo, naunang nag express ng intention to attend, na gusto nilang umattend. Bale 7, ako yung pang 8. And then (unclear) originally reserved for the Pro-Tempore and the Minority Leader. Both of them have given their slot to other Senators who would want to attend. In the case of Sen. Ralph Recto, he'd rather give it to Sen. Dela Rosa and the Minority Leader also told me that you can ask any members of the Majority na nag express ng intention to attend instead of him. Nalista namin bale 7 na members of the Senate who will be physically present. Yung iba rin, ang sinabi nila they would be present in the morning but will no longer join in the afternoon. They know na medyo masikip, kaunti lang ang pwede, hindi maaaccomodate not even half so mas mabuti pang ganoon at saka (unclear) dadaan ng medyo (unclear) because lahat mag rarapid test, our usual health protocols. Q: Doon sa seven, Sen. Bong Go or (unclear) sa kabila? SP Sotto: Kasama siya doon. Ngayon kung may ibang may gusto pwede nating pakiusapan na Executive. Wala namang nagsabi na gusto nila. Kung tutuusin, medyo masyadong (unclear) health protocols pagka (unclear), eh pwede naman kami sa umaga. Q: Ang media hindi pa rin allowed? SP Sotto: (Unclear) we will be livestreaming it (unclear) and also to the public, yung media yung SONA in the afternoon. Q: Sana pwede namin kayo mainterview. SP Sotto: Okay lang yun, sa Batasan. Pwede na Zoom siguro after. Q: Sino po yung pito maliban sa inyo na pupunta sa SONA mismo? SP Sotto: Baka magkamali ako kaya (unclear) sana pero counter check ninyo na lang muna. Ako, si Sen. Lacson, Tolentino, Sen. Bong Go, (unclear), Sen. Gatchalian, Migz Zubiri of course, the Majority Leader... Q: Isa na lang. Bato Dela Rosa? SP Sotto: (Unclear) kay Sec. Myra, binigay sa kanya ang listahan. Get it from my Legis lang kasi Sec. Villarica was the one who wrote down habang kausap ko yung (unclear), she has the list. I am missing one name so... Q: Pia Cayetano? SP Sotto: Pia, correct. Q: So kayo, Lacson, Dela Rosa, Go, Zubiri, Cayetano...8 senators. So ilan po yung ineexpect ninyo sa opening, the rest, tama po ba yung intindi ko (unclear) doon na lang sa Senate and (unclear) or SONA? SP Sotto: They may stay here or they monitor in (unclear). In the morning, there will be more than 12. (Unclear) the physical forum, we have a resolution to that effect, (unclear) changed the rules. Until there is a national emergency, for every time there is a national emergency, we have adopted that particular rule which is already incorporated in the (unclear) Senate rules na pwedeng mag virtual presence and even voting. Q: Yung media coverage po sa opening and the SONA, allowed po ba media coverage sa opening and sinabihan na rin po ba kayo kung allowed sa SONA? SP Sotto: Ang agreement namin nila Sec. Villarica, yes, pero ano yata, limitado na lang, parang ganoon. Limitado lang pero pwede. Q: Saan po pwede? Sa opening or sa SONA? SP Sotto: Sa SONA, the PSG calls the shots. Ano lang kami doon, guest ang Senate doon. Q: You mentioned magiging stringent yung protocol sa SONA mismo at (unclear) mag rapid testing po ng lahat ng aattend, ano po yung binanggit na magiging bagong protocols? SP Sotto: I think siyempre yung temperature, tapos yung maingat sa mga gamit or something like that. Everybody should be wearing a mask, ganoon yata. Hindi ko matandaan, wala pang firm, meron palang listahan ng maaaring gawin, so there is nothing firm yet but I am sure about rapid testing and the temperature taking. Q: Yung flow po of the program, yung tradition po, masusunod pa rin? SP Sotto: Yun pa rin yun. For sure, yun yun. I open, the Speaker opens, and then we recognize the President and that is after the flag ceremony, after the prayer and the national anthem. Q: Ang nakausap ninyo po sa Malacanang is si ES Medialdea po, tama? SP Sotto: Hindi, Ang secretariat ng Senate, si Sec. Villarica ang kausap ng Palace kaninang umaga. Last night, but it was not official. Kaninang umaga yata official. Q: Priority measures po. When you open on July 27, ano po ang plano ng Senate dito sa Second Regular Session? Ano po ang mga ipapasa na measures? SP Sotto: Una in the morning if you are interested, siyempre the ministerial resolutions muna as usual, and then in the afternoon, the SONA. The following day, we will approve on third reading the bills that have been pending and number one there would be the Bayanihan 2. Bayanihan 2 will be approved on third reading. Thereafter, I will designate the members of the bicam to coordinate with the House of Representatives and they will meet in a bicameral conference committee on the disagreeing provisions. The Executive Department will be present and anything that has been taken up by both Houses may be incorporated in the bicam kung napagusapan. It does not necessarily have to have a Senate version on any points na gustong idagdag ng Executive Department or ng House. Doon pwedeng mapagusapan yung mga maaaring sa tingin nila ay kulang sa Bayanihan 2 or pwedeng alisin yung sa tingin nila ay sobra. Thereafter, there will be priority measures of the Senate. Una na sa lahat yung, well, una, the Anti-Terrorism Law is already a law, it was signed by the President during the break. Now, pending third reading, pending the signature of the President and we are awaiting, the amendment to Republic Act 7977 which is the School Calendar Act. Once the President signs this, the August 24 deadline could be adjusted if DepEd and CHED are not ready. It can be adjusted because of this law, if the President signs it into law before August 24. Then priorities would be the third reading in the House of Representatives, approved na kami on third reading, pending in the House of Representatives, the amendment to the Revised Penal Code, Articles 183 and 184. This is the perjury law, the perjury bill. We have also approved on third reading, pending at the House and baka sakaling mag bicam kami, is the Organic Agriculture Act of 2020. Now, priorities, isusunod would be those in the period of interpellations already in the Senate. That includes the CITIRA, the Expanded Solo Parents Act, the Act creating the coconut farmers' industry or the COCO Levy Fund in short (unclear). Of course the Medical Scholarship Act which is top priority as far as I am concerned, and the ROTC. Citizens in Service Training Act (?), the Department of Disaster, the amendments to the Public Service Act, the Agrarian or Agriculture Credit Cooperative Condonation Act. There are other priorities, but these are the ones that are on top of the list. I do not want to belabor your time by reading all of those. Yun ang mga top priorities na nandoon pero marami pang ibang top priorities, meron pang mga pet bills yung mga kasama namin. Now, as far as I am concerned, my priorities are the Medical Scholarship Act, Senate Bill No. 1, kung Senate Bill No. 6 which is the Anti-Terrorism Act that I principally authored is already made into law, sana naman yung Senate Bill No. 1 which is the Medical Scholarship Act would be passed already. Again the Presidential Drug Enforcement Authority Act, tapos yung Hybrid Election Act, naghearing na Kahapon si Sen. Imee Marcos and I think she is ready to come up with a committee report even before the start of the SONA at baka sakaling maisama ng Presidente sa SONA as a priority. Also the Anti-Fake News Bill, it is pending in the committee at yung 14th month pay law or bill that (unclear) itatake up but then doon sa Bayanihan 2, do not expect that the original proposal of the Executive Department noong bago namin ipasa on second reading, ay maaaccomodate, hindi na siguro. We will just allow Bayanihan 2 to stand as it is with some minor amendments. But we will prioritize the proposal of the Executive Department on the ARISE or the guide kung tawagin na ngayon. Magkasama yun. ARISE is the Acceleration Recovery and Investment Stimulus of the Economy kaya A-R-I-S-E. Yung (unclear) na rin, gagawin nating nakahiwalay, hindi kasamang Bayanihan 2 or economic stimulus package would be the FIST which is the Financial Institutions Strategic Transfer. Parang (unclear) nung araw yun. More or less, ganoon, yun ang magiging priorities in the start of the Second Regular Session of the 18th Congress. Q: Yung ARISE and FIST parehas po galling sa Malacanang and considered priority rin po siya? SP Sotto: Sa Department of Finance. Q: Isasama mo rin siya sa priority so pag open po natin, third reading nung pending na Bayanihan 2 tapos aasikasuhin ninyo na kaagad yung ARISE and yung FIST? SP Sotto: Oo. The Committee on Finance will be tackling it. They are tackling it already as of now. Q: Lahat din ng magpupunta sa opening ng session sa Senate irarapid test? Even media na sabi ninyo iaallow? SP Sotto: Dito sa Senate? Hindi pa namin napapagusapan ang health protocols dito sa Senate pero ang sinasabi ko, yung health protocols doon sa kasama ang Presidente, because health protocols ng PSG yun. Q: Doon sa media coverage that you will allow during the resumption of the session, how strict will it be? Papayagan ba may ambush interviews or basically we are just gonna be allowed to get videos lang po? SP Sotto: Oo, palagay ko we will not be able to allow ambush interviews kasi even if you are six feet away from the interviewee, kayo magdidikit-dikit. Magtatabi-tabi, baka masisi pa ako, so I doubt it. Baka coverage lang from the gallery, and then baka virtual na lang. Q: Pero definitely papayagan po may coverage ang media, pero sabi ninyo nga, kaunti lang. Paano ba? SP Sotto: Sa pagkakaalam ko, parang ganoon. Bilang lang. I think the Senate Secretariat is now firming up on how to allow the media dito. Q: May we know bakit po nagdecide si Pangulo sa Batasan considering medyo delikado po ang taas ng kaso dito sa QC? Bakit po hindi sa Malacanang yung pinili niyang location for his SONA? SP Sotto: Well, there were two or three options, I (unclear). I cannot speak for the President. Siguro, if I may venture a guess, first of all, the President, if I will describe him, the word is swashbuckling. Siguro ayaw niyang masabi na cower ang gobyerno ng pandemic. But because we will be able to come up with health protocols naman that will make everybody safe there, sa laki ng Batasan isipin mo 50 lang tao ang available. Kasama na ang mga security doon, kasama na ang page doon sa 50. Hindi 50 participants, the entire Batasan. So very safe yung health protocols. Siguro the President was briefed on that. Nasabi sa kanya ang (unclear) so namili siya. I am just guessing ha? I am just guessing because we just got word this morning about the approval. It can change as we speak, that is how it is. Q: Given the health protocols, you think it is safe na 50 people will converge in Batasang Pambansa on July 27? Your own personal assessment on it? SP Sotto: Yes I think so. If I don't think it is safe, I won't go. I think it will be safe because wala naman kaming, hindi kami magkakalapit-lapit doon for sure. Tapos naka mask lahat yun. Everybody will be rapid-tested, hindi naman kami magtatabi-tabi kasi ako din, I agree with that decision of the Executive Department because we must give the country and the public, and the people, the semblance that your government is up and about and ready to continue with its job, especially Congress. I think that is a very good decision. Q: Yung sa session lang po, papayagan ninyo pa rin yung virtual presence ng Senators, parang itong nakaraan po, until when po? SP Sotto: Until a national emergency is lifted. That is based in our rules. Nilagay na namin sa rules namin yun. As long as there is a national emergency, pandemic proportions, hindi naman basta national emergency lang na may bagyo, hindi kasama doon sa definition namin. Q: Gaano po mababago yung Bayanihan 2 na pinasa ninyo sa second reading doon sa ipapasa ninyo on third reading or hanggang saan yung iaallow ninyong mabago hanggang bicam po, considering that the DOF was saying wala na nga pong pera or P140 billion na lang yung available funds? SP Sotto: Magkakatalo sa bicam. Sa amin, from the time that we approve it on third reading on Monday, the 27, walang mababago doon. Palagay ko the Executive Department will back us up in the P140 billion possible for Bayanihan 2 because there is a forthcoming economic stimulus pieces of legislation that will support it thereafter. Yung mga nabanggit ko, FIST, (unclear), ARISE, CITIRA because yung sa House kasi na version, ang alam ko, malaki, trillion, P1.3 trillion ang proposal nila, so I don't think it will be accommodated, so (unclear) in the bicam, baka may slight na difference pa rin na paguusapan. Pero as far as the funding is concerned, we will load the necessary funding in the other pieces of legislation that is being asked of by the Department of Finance. Q: Pero okay na po kayo sa P140 billion? Kaya ninyo po mameet sa lahat na ibibigay na ayuda within the Bayanihan 2 or yun nga, kailangan nung ibang mga measures na ipasa? SP Sotto: Thereafter, pero as far as Bayanihan 2 is concerned, we will have to (unclear) the P140 billion, will have to suffice. Q: Pag halimbawa ang naapprove is P140 billion, hindi natin kailangan na mangutang? SP Sotto: Hindi. Sa P140 billion hindi ka na uutang kaya malakas ang loob (unclear) as far as the DOF is concerned P130 billion yung sa proposal nila. Kaya lang meron kaming mga nakita na talagang mahigpit na pangangailangan as far as the Committee on Finance is concerned and that is the reason why we were pegging it at P140 billion. (Unclear) kung yun lang ang ipapasa, yung Bayanihan 2. Ngayon, yung mga parating na legislation baka (unclear) kailangan pero meron na silang inuumpisang identified sources na pwedeng makatulong. Q: So bali ang Senate, as far as the Senate is concerned, nakapako na yung position ninyo sa P140 billion, hindi na magiging flexi kung ano man ang ibibigay ng House sa bicam? SP Sotto: Mahihirapan na kaming mag (unclear) noon, mahihirapan na kaming mag flex because the Department of Finance has told us that that is what can be accommodated as far as Bayanihan 2 is concerned. To be clear, the other budget proposals of the House of Representatives (unclear) incorporated in the other stimulus packages so it does not mean that we are not accepting the proposal of the House. It can be accommodated in other legislations and not the Bayanihan 2. Para mas madali at kayang gawin (unclear), di ba? Q: Given the situation, na ang daming kailangan na (unclear) ng gobyerno ngayon, ididiscourage ba muna yung mga bills na magrerequire ng funding from the government? SP Sotto: Well, I cannot say that. Perhaps the Committee on Ways and Means would be the best or Sen. Pia Cayetano would be the best person to be asked but I (unclear) yes or no. Q: Ano po yung this year, maliban sa (unclear) natin yung state of the nation address mga naka mask, naka social distancing, ano ang nakikita ninyong kaibahan nitong fifth SONA ni Presidente? Ano yung mga expectation po ninyo? SP Sotto: Well physically siyempre ineexpect natin it will be really a completely different type of physical SONA because of the situation that we are in now, not only in the Philippines but aside from that, the important thing is the message of the President and what is being (unclear) or the situation of the country. We would like to have complete faith that the President will present, that is usually the content of the state of the nation. I think there would be very important figures that would be (unclear) for the next two years. Q: Paulit po yung expectation ninyo doon sa SONA? SP Sotto: Well, I would like to find out the exact state of our nation, that is the purpose of the state of the nation address. More particularly on the issue of the pandemic. Yun ang magandang makita natin, makuha natin ang exact figures sa Presidente, hindi magbibitaw na mga figures si Presidente diyan na hindi verified. Hindi katulad nung mga naririnig natin na mga flattened na ganito, flattened na ganoon. Hindi ako mahilig kasi sa mga American terms pagdating sa mga ganyan. Pwede namang sabihing the figures have gone down, bakit flattened the curve pa. Americano lang ang gumagamit noon. Okay lang sa kanila yun, pero sa akin, hindi ako mahilig doon. Siguro ganoon, makikita natin ang figures from the President and then what has transpired and how government spent and what would be the proposal for the next few months even with the pandemic. We will be expecting that from the President. Q: Kasi yung situation ngayon is parang volatile sa crisis, and then medyo yung atmosphere natin as a nation medyo parang divisive or divided, this time ano yung kung meron man pwede ninyong isuggest sa Presidente para maging mas unifying especially yung SONA niya this year? SP Sotto: Ako kasi, you will have to cut me some slack here. Hindi ako mahilig magbibibigay ng mga advise ko, mga comment ko kung hindi ako tinatanong lalo na pag Presidente. So unless I am asked, in the past we have been called and we have been asked pero other than that medyo mas mabuti pang (unclear) and it cuts both ways, kasi you should also ask the detractors of the President, ano ba ang gusto ninyo para maging united tayo, di ba? You should also ask that question to them. Q: What can you say about the level of toxicity ngayon sa social media? I think you are also seeing this, mga labanan ng mga opinion about the ABS-CBN franchise, about the COVID, etc. etc. How do you find this, especially because yung mga nag-aaway doon Karamihan mga nakasama ninyo rin sa legislature? SP Sotto: I find it really part of the landscape of social media. First of all, because of the situation we are in, because of the pandemic, there are more people in social media than before. Mas marami rin ang walang ginagawa, mas maraming oras. Even if you are going to attend a meeting, dati you take about an hour, an hour and a half, even two hours to attend a meeting, ngayon, you can attend a meeting with the click of a finger at saka you can watch all, listen to all these, with the flick of a finger, so expected ko yan. Sa akin, personally, I know na ganyan. Maraming ideas na lalabas, maraming komentaryo na sino-sino, merong magandang komentaryo, merong hindi, I think we should expect it because that is how it is, because of the pandemic. The stay home policy, the stay home idea really is working, it should work for the entire world, and therefore we are not confined to comments coming from Filipinos, we are getting comments from all over the world kaya ganyan. So, it is expected. Q: Hindi natin dapat itake negatively? Is it a reflection of a vibrant democracy or exchange? SP Sotto: Yes, because if (unclear) thing as people are saying that there is no democracy in the Philippines, wala lahat yan, hindi ba? Sa China, hindi ka pwede mag Facebook. Di ba hindi pwede lahat yung social media, kontrolado lang ang pwedeng social media, so we should allow it, it is freedom of expression, freedom of speech. Ganoon talaga, hindi kayang awatin yan and you cannot (unclear) somebody na lahat ng tao naniniwala sa kanya, walang ganoon. There is no such thing, there is no perfect politician. There is no perfect situation, there is no perfect democracy, there is no perfect life, but you can have a happier life. Q: By not using social media? SP Sotto: Eh huwag kang judgmental, huwag kang puro masama lang ang nakikita mo. Meron kang nakitang hindi mo gusto, you can criticize pero siguro kung nasa lugar. Kung hindi naman, naghahanap ka lang ng butas or ng gulo, huwag na lang at baka hindi maganda ang paningin ng Panginoong Diyos sa iyo. ##### **Part 1 Transcript ends at 36 minutes.