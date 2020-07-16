PRC INAUGURATES BIO-MOLECULAR LAB IN MANDAUE CITY, CEBU

With Cebu being the new epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country, the Philippine Red Cross will inaugurate today its bio-molecular laboratory in Mandaue City, Cebu.

Senator Richard J. Gordon, PRC chairman and CEO, said the facility, equipped with four RT-polymerase chain reactions machines that are capable of running a combined total 4,000 tests per day, would help contain the spread of the disease in Cebu.

"I have long been saying na testing is the key. To contain the virus, kailangan natin ang testing. We are dealing with an unseen enemy and it is only through testing that we can unmask it. 'Pag marami tayong mate-test, malalaman natin kung sino ang mga carrier at maihihiwalay na natin sila sa mga pamilya nila at sa komunidad para hindi na sila makahawa pa at magagamot ang sakit nila," Gordon said.

"Pag na-control na natin ang contagion at pwede nang magbukas muli ang Cebu, madali ring makakabalik ang mga tao sa kanilang mga trabaho kung magpapa-test sila. Pati ang mga bisita ay hindi na rin matatakot na pumunta sa Cebu dahil pwede niyo nang i-advertise na ang mga empleyado ng mga resort, restaurant o iba pang mga business establishments dito ay COVID-free na dahil na-test na sila. Kaya dapat magpa-test kayo at madali din kayong muling makabangon," he added.

Gordon also called on the local government officials in Cebu to encourage their constituents to be tested, adding that barangay officials should also immediately report COVID cases so they be isolated, cured and to facilitate contact tracing.

"Dapat puntahan niyo yung barangay na maraming kaso at mag-test dun para mapuksa ang virus doon. Pag may positive case sa isang bahay, ihiwalay na agad at i-test din ang mga kasama niya sa bahay at habang naka-quarantine ang carrier, alagaan natin 'yung maiiwan niyang pamilya, lalo na kung siya ang breadwinner. Bigyan natin sila ng pang-gastos, sapat na pagkain habang naka-quarantine ang kapamilya nila at mga gamot. Drain the swamp, ika nga. Gawin natin 'yun sa mga barangay na may mga COVID cases para talagang mapuksa ang COVID. We have to ensure victory over COVID," he said.

The opening of the facility at the PRC Mandaue-Office, Jagobiao Drive, Mandaue City, Cebu (former energizer plant) brought the PRC's testing capacity to 36,000 tests per day. PRC molecular laboratories are also already operating in its National Headquarters in Boni, EDSA in Mandaluyong; in its former NHQ in Port Area, Manila, in Clark, Subic and Batangas.

Expected to grace the event include: Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia, Mandaue City Mayor Jonas Cortes, IATF deputy implementer Sec. Vince Dizon, Security Bank Durector Rafael Simpao, and other mayors of Cebu.