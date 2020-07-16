Dispatch from Crame No. 850:

Sen. Leila M. de Lima on Duterte's Boast of 'Dismantling' Oligarchy

7/16/20

Sinong niloloko mo Ginoong Duterte?! You and your cronies are the real oligarchs, having been drunk on power since Day 1. Yes, you did not declare Martial Law to combat this pandemic, but you might as well have, given the way your administration has acted with oppressive impunity against the Filipino people.

Time and again you have proven to be the worst kind of leader to guide us through the pandemic. Imbes na malasakit ang ipakita mo - na sya mong niyayabang - ay malas at sakit ang napapala namin sa yo!

Your administration continues to enforce rigid, militaristic policies predicated on maintaining peace and order instead of public health.

You insist on blaming the people and their perceived 'lack of discipline' for the spread of the virus and not the misguided and anti-poor policies you continue to impose.

You instill a climate of fear by going after your critics and passing Draconian laws meant to silence political dissent and muffle calls for truth and accountability.

You surround yourself with a bevy of sycophantic yes-men in order to maintain and consolidate power, while relying on the decision-making capabilities of a select yet incompetent few.

Let's call a spade a spade, Mr. President, not only are you perpetuating an oligarchy, but you are also enforcing tyranny.

Huwag mo nang insultuhin ang kakayahang umunawa at kumilos ng sambayanang Pilipino. Style mo, bulok! All tyrants face the music and answer to the people. Your time is closer than you might think. Parating na ang araw ng mapagpalaya at mapagpasyang sambayanan. ###

(Access the handwritten copy of Dispatch from Crame No. 850: https://issuu.com/senatorleilam.delima/docs/dispatch_850)