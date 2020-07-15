Press Release

July 15, 2020 OPENING STATEMENT

Zoom Press Briefing Sen. Joel V: Maganda at mapagpalang umaga sa ating lahat. Itong pagtitipon na ito ay isang paraan para iparating natin and make use and maximize our existing policies in the life dito sa pandemic. Bilang chair ng comm on labor, gusto natin pagusapan ang mga paraan para matulungan ang mga employer at mangaggawa ngayong panahon ng pandemya. Nakakabahala po ang ilang mga balita kagaya for example yung isang construction site sa Taguig, 327 out of 691 workers in one site tested positive. Iginigiit natin ang kahalagahan ng mahigpit na pagpapatupad ng naipasa na nating batas itong OSHS. Ang DOLE ang dapat mauna sa pagmomonitor and at the same time ipinapapalala natin for the glory of God naipasa natin ang Telecommuting Act o Work from Home Law naglalayong bigyan ng oportunidad ang ating mga kababayan na makapagtrabaho sa kanilang tahanan without sacrificing their life, without sacrificing their overtime pay, yung mga kailangang bayaran sa kanila. Gusto nating bigyang-diin na malaki talaga ang pagbabago na hinihiling sa atin ng tinatawag na new normal. Magtiwala po tayo sa ating kakayahan at kakayahan ng ating mga kababayan na lagpasan ang pagsubok na ito. Ito ang ilan lang sa gusto nating talakayin. For instance, for example yung compliance sa OSHS, kung titignan natin ang data at present, yung regions with the highest number of confirmed COVID 19 ay NCR, Central Visayas, Calabarzon and Central Luzon areas. Ito pong apat na regions na ito ang pinakamarami. Dito sa regions, on the size of labor force almost 47% of the country's labor force. Unfortunately, even before the pandemic kung titignan nyo po ang data even before the pandemic, sila rin po ang apat na regions na yan ang pinakamababa ang compliance sa OSHS. NCR, ang number of cases 44.7%, ang laki and before the pandemic 36% lang ang compliance rate nila. So makikita nyo na doon palang malaking challenge na even the pandemic mababa ang compliance. So we are calling the DOLE to exercise their own policy to monitor and check these workplaces. Sa telecommuting naman po, may mga bagay tayo na nais nating talakayin katulad po ng ilang panukala na sinalang po sa Senado. Nung tinalakay natin at finile ang batas na ito ang focus natin is to have work life balance but ang nakikita natin ngayon it is essential in the new normal. It gives us the opportunity to our businesses to continue operating. Again nakita natin sa pagaaral, workers productivity increases, sa Standford binabanggit doon 14% ang inincrease ng workers productivity, they are more flexible and they are more comfortable working kung nasaan man sila. Yung IBM, 40-60% decrease with their cost when they implemented this, in the first year alone nakakasave sila ng $35M. Yung AT&T reduced overhead by 50% for example yung office space nila. Ang laki naman ng natipid. I would like to discuss that later, yung panukalang amendment, yung panukalang mandatory, may panukalang tax break, etc. Ang nakikita natin sa workplace area na nagkakaroon ng spike o naiinfect ng COVID 19, we are calling the DOLE to issue an order na dapat maging mandatory ang random and regular testing ng ating workers. Uulitin ko po, hindi ko po sinasabi na dapat lahat itest o dapat maya't maya itest. I think key dito ang regular and random. Regular meaning hindi isang beses lang at okay na siya, di na siya mahahawa. Hindi rin natin sasabihin na isang beses lang kundi dapat random. So siguro kung may 30 o 50 kayong manggagawa, lima tatlo sa isang linggo merong natetest tayo and yung rapid testing will also a good baseline para malaman. There are two types of testing, yung una validation to find out whether he or she is infected. Pangalawa, I think it is important right now, binanggit na natin noon na kailangan yung 2nd part ng testing yung epidemiological monitoring, epidemiological surveillance para malaman natin ang extent of the virus or infection doon sa workplace. And I think it is a good idea na yung some LGU are now implementing this kind of program/initiative. For example, sa Marikina, they are doing it now para mamonitor natin ang mga workplaces and public places sa ating bayan. Muli, maraming salamat. Q: Sino po ang mag-shoulder ng cost ng test? SJV: I share your sentiment that we have to balanced it out. And I think it is in the interest of the companies, some are doing it right now, tine-test nila randomly, hindi lahat, once a week kug 3 o 4 sa atin for example dito sa chat group, tinetest, rapid testing lang and baseline para kung sakaling magpositive sila pwede na silang dalhin sa PCR testing. Is it costly? I would also say na not so much, again it is more beneficial to businesses kesa ho pag biglang sumabog at dumami ang mahawa, talagang mararamdaman ng isang negosyo, hindi lang stoppage kundi talagang ang pagbagsak nito. Hindi lang ang negosyo o lugar ng pagawaan kundi ang buong komunidad. And that's why we are also asking the LGU to look into this and the importance of not just validating who among our people would test positive but also in ensuring that we are monitoring the situation. Q: Pero sino po ang magbabayad? Kumpanya po o gobyerno? SJV: Well, pwedeng gobyerno but as I mentioned earlier, it is for the interest of the businesses, I think the businesses should walk the extra mile,though its hard, but I think if they wanted to operate, if they wanted to start the ball rolling, they really have to make that sacrifice. Again, it is best na ang gobyerno should stepped in, the LGU would step in, that is the best scenario, they are all aware we are not in a perfect world so again, the businesses must also do their part Q: House to house approach for COVID 19 patients SJV: I think this plan is impractical and again as a lot of us would say may run against the Constitutional prohibition on warrantless searches, seizures. Again, let me go back on what I am saying, the importance when you talk about COVID solution should be data driven, Itong solusyon sa COVID, itong solusyon na hinahanap natin, pro health and pro poor. I am surprise that we have not figured that out by now. Q: Dapat ba wag na ituloy? SJV: In fairness, I see the noble intention of Secretary, may matitigas ang ulo, ayaw magpatest. May mga ganun kasi. Pero wala ring pang test, wala rin opportunity na matest. Mahirap po. If you are positive, the best thing to do naimpluwensyahan ka na sumama at maquarantine sapagkat importante na mailayo siya sa kanilang mahal sa buhay. Q: Anti-Political Dynasty Bill should be enacted SJV: I would support that in principle. But at the same time, let me go back to what I mentioned last time, yesterday na if you really wanted to dismantle the evils of oligarchy in this country, the reasonable strategy will be dismantling policy constraints that is hampering competition. If we don't address the institutional and legal constraints, you will just replace one oligarch to another. What are these legal constraints or institutional constraints? If you recall last Congress nasa floor na ang amendemnt ng Public Service Act, if you recall that. It reached the floor, nagkaroon ng debate pero di natapos. I am supporting that idea because again, if you look at the setup in the country, yung mga tinatawag na oligarch, we have to look into it, yung security, yung national interest, sa ownership, yun lang ang hawakan natin. But if you look for example sa public service. Kapag public service ang sinasabi natin, we are looking for the delivery of services, kung internet yan, quality of service, yung bilis, yung cost. Yun ang public trust na tinatawag, pero unfortunately sometimes we are emotionally attached doon sa ownership. Sasabihin natin ayaw natin ng foreign ownership, sila sila na lang. So the oligarchs will come in. Magtitiis na lang na mabagal ang serbisyo, mahal, mahirap sila kontakin kapag nag-ooperate na sila. Let's have another example, for instance sa mining, kung sino-sino lang ang andyan, sila-sila lang yan. And these local companies they are not complying with international standard. Alam din natin yan. pero di makapasok ang iba. So again, they tend to protect the oligarchs in the country when you look at the institutional and legal frameworks at present na nasa atin. So if we are here to do something about it we need to address yung institutional and legal constraints dito sa bayan. Otherwise we are just going to replace one oligarch to another. Ang madalas na problema kaya di mabuwag is yung capital, yung access to capital for example, yung binanggit natin kanina yung classification of public utility, we need to review this policy it is really about mobilization of capital to operate big businesses, either we allowed that thru local financial facility or introduce international competition. Otherwise, it will just go on and on. Q:Merong power ang government to impose rules that will hope address pandemic so dapat sumunod ang mga kababayan natin? SJV: I have no problem sa intensyon sa mga nagtest positive at dapat iquarantine, iquarantine sila dahil hindi safe ang lugar nila at ang proteksyon ng mas nakararami ang iniisip nila. But again, two things na gusto ko pagdiinan at pagtuunan ng pansin yung impracticality ng ganitong hakbang and I think the most important kahit sabihing may batas ay meron tayong constitutional prohibition sa warrantless searches, Yung constitutional prohibition dito ay pinakamataas dito at hindi natin pwedeng balewalain po yan. So balansehin lang natin, at siguraduhin natin na hindi natatamaan o nasasaktan o nalalabag ang constitutional prohibition. At kanina binanggit ko it is impractical, because I believe yung most effective again itest sila and kapag natest ieducate natin sila kung bakit sila kailangan iquarantine. And pangalawa hindi lang testing and validation, but testing when it comes to monitoring or surveillance, whether you are in workplace or in community, it is very important to find out the extent of infection in the area. We will be going around on a circle, paulit ulit lang tataas bababa, until this time pag tinignan natin ang numero nakakabahala pa rin. Q: Is there a need for stricter quarantine? SJV: That is a good question because if look at the figures, for example, right now, there are 57,545 confirmed COVID cases. Of these total, yesterday 38,679, ngayon 35,483 na lang bumaba ang active cases. But you are looking at 61% na active cases. I am not sure if we are on a way to relaxing itong GCQ. In fact, it is also worth considering to go back to ECQ, sapagkat if you look at the hospitals, here in Metro Manila for example, ang dami nang nagsasabi na full capacity na sila so its a balancing act. Ituloy ba o iopen natin ang ekonomiya and then bahala and then iraraffle na lang ba natin ang slots sa ICU natin yung ventilating machines natin, yun ang mga kailangang pagdesisyunan. Again, our decision must be based on data. Looking at the numbers, I will not be surprised if we will go back to ECQ. Q: Personal suggestion SJV: Again, I will not be surprised, if we go back there, then I will support it. Because of the numbers and figures I am looking at here. The health facilities, hindi pa rin tayo ready we have enough kapag sumabog ito at lalo pag nagrelax pa tayong muli, Kasi makikita natin from ECQ to GCQ nakita natin ang mataas na spike. Kapag tinignan din natin lugar sa Pilipinas, makikita natin, we are not doing aggressive contact tracing. Kapag tinignan natin ang data nakakaalarma. In Metro Manila, which record ICU utilization rate if 61.2%. Number of big hospitals have declared reaching full capacity. In Cebu, 70% of ICUbeds have been occupied and 32 cities and municipalities in the country with active COVID 19 cases but without hospital having ICU nor ventilators. That is why if we are not going back to ECQ, I am calling our government to issue order mandating workplace surveillance, conducting epedimiological monitoring. For our government agencies, sa mga hindi pa rin makapagtrabaho ng maayos, masuportahan sila. Yung DTI pinagdidiskitahan na naman ang online sellers, I am not able to comprehend why the DTI is coming after Filipinos who have resorted to barter trade in order to survive and how can we tax people who are just trying to survive in this pandemic. Importante na mag-adjust tayong lahat in this time of pandemic at tulungan natin ang bawat isa. Q: Hindi kayo totally ayaw sa House to house search for COVID 19 patients? SJV: If they are tested positive, they have to be quarantined. Walang duda doon dahil nilalagay natin sa peligro ang isang komunidad. Kung natrace na sila na magkakasama baka dapat buong family ang iquarantine. Unless, magtest negative sila. Again, I dont have problem if you are tested positive and wala kang quarantine area at makakahawa ka ng pamilya mo at kapitbahay mo. Again I have no problem with that. Ang kinocaution ko yung constitutional prohibition natin. Q: Ang tingin nila mali ang may kasamang sundalo o pulis? SJV: Yun yung binabanggit natin, yung warrantless seizure and searches, napakahalaga nun at yun ay pinoprotektahan ng constitution. Art 3 Section 2 of the Constitution against doon sa basta na lang papasok ka, magsesearch ka ng walang warrant. But again, if tested positive dapat talaga doon pa lang sa pagtest pa lang, dapat may protocol tayo na iquarantine siya agad. Q: Okay lang na may kasamang pulis at sundalo? SJV: Hindi ako okay doon, better na mga healthworkers. Alam mo yung perception na kahit sabihin natin na hindi naman gaanong importante pero dapat tignan din natin ang perception na may pulis at sundalo na papasok sa bahay especially at this point in time hindi nararapat. I don't agree with it. Q: Nakakadagdag sa anxitey? SJV: Definitely may mga naka military or police uniform, papasok doon, may armas of course it will add to anxiety and itong nararamdamanan nating alarming situation. Q: Kuryente Allowance? SJV: Well, una gusto nating banggitin when we file this measure and becomes a law, ang tinitignan natin yung work life balance but now it is very essential initiative in the new normal. Because it allows business to continue operating and workers natin makapagtrabaho. There are several proposed amendments, it was just signed 2018 nagsimula March 2019 itong Telecommuting Act and siguro dapat bigyan muna natin ng chance na maipatupad nang maayos but may mga nakasalang. Una, yung telecommuting mandatory. Please note that not all kinds of work can be brought home. For example, yung linemen ng electric company, yung safety officials, yung field personnel, may joke nga yung mga nagtatrabaho sa morgue, ayaw nilang dalhin sa bahay ang trabaho nila. According to DOLE, some of the jobs which can be perform at home includes encoders, transcriptionist, web developers, programmers, customer service assistance, engineers, human resource managers. Again, ang bottomline not all work can be brought home. Another challenge sa panukala na yan, not all employers have the capacity to convert their operation to a virtual model so sana makita rin natin yan. And of course we are continuously asking DOLE to encourage more companies to implement itong work from home and marami naman. On the proposal on providing tax deductible incentive that I support. Para ito sa workers na nasa WFH arrangement, because a good way to encourage this proposal is for the BIR to amend its guidelines, yung tinatawag na de minimis benefits. These are benefits of small value for the welfare of workers. Sa BIR, these are not subject to taxes, meron kasing list enumerating itong de minimis benefits na not subject to taxes. Example, itong clothig allowance, rice allowance, food allowance, laundry allowance so kung iinclude natin ang communication allowance, I will support it na maging part or mabigyan natin ng further tax incentives ang mga workers. Because this will make WFH more efficient at mas makakapagbigay ng motivation para sa employers to implement. Sa sinasabing allowances, existing po kasi yan. If you do WFH, remember it is not just the employee agreeing to it. It has to be both sides, employer and employee at dapat merong clear na paguusap with regards to one compensable hours, grace period, yung computation ng overtime at kasama dapat ang allowance kung magoovertime ka o mas mahabang time ang iaallot mo sa paggamit ng internet at paggamit ng kuryente dapat kasama yan sa pinag uusapan nyo. There are some complaints na yung ibang kumpanya na nagkaroon ng pandemya lalong lumaki workload nila pero di nagbago ang benefits nila. Gusto kong sabihin na merong grievance committee dapat sa inyong kumpanya at kung wala po pwede kayong pumunta sa DOLE pwede nyo po itong ireklamo. Dapat yung benefits dapat the same yan. Part of the law is for the DOLE to give itong gawin itong Telecommuting ang initial period is 3 years at doon gagawa po ng evaluation kung saan magpoprovide ng baseline of jobs which can be place under WFH arrangement, makakagawa pa tayo ng batas para mastrengthen ang batas na ito. Q: Speech ni President Duterte na tinarget ang ABS-CBN dahil 'binaboy daw siya during 2016 elections', may chilling effect sa business community? SJV: Una, gusto ko iclarify na ang statement of yesterday has nothing to do with ABS-CBN. I wanted to tackle and keep directly yung problem on oligarchy in the country. And I mentioned yesterday, it should not be equated to ABS-CBN. With regard to the closure or death penalty imposed upon ABS-CBN, it is what it is. I am going to exercise parliamentary courtesy but perhaps kung sa Senate nangyari yun, it is going to be a different result. Ang sa akin lang muli babanggitin ko na ang aking pinakaconcern yung 11,000 workers. And these are not just workers, workers and families affected who will be unemployed, who will probably experience different sorts of problems, anxiety. It is a big problem. It is not just a problem of ABS-CBN, or these 11,000 workers and families. But also the problem of this country. Another thing is the economy binanggit natin ang effect sa ekonomiya. Binabanggit natin, kanina pa natin pinag-uusapan dito sa chatroom na ito na importante ang perception, yung investor's confidence. If the denial of the franchise of ABS-CBN or any company in this country, for example, yung ABS-CBN as I mentioned, there is no clear violation, it will send a signal that a politician or government institution can stop a business operation on a whim, hindi ito magandang senyales. As I mentioned, itong economy ang laki ng effect sa shutting down of the ABS-CBN. Yung value chain na tinatawag yun ang di masyadong napaguusapan. Yung suppliers, yung mga caterers, etc...yung retirement nila kasama yan sa value chain and if this happen. And hindi rin natin palagpasin yung public benefit. Hindi mo pwedeng sabihin na kung sanay na ako na pinapanood ko ang TV Patrol everyday in my life o gumigising ako sa umaga, sanay na ako na ito ang kinukuhanan ko ng information, hindi pwedeng sabihing meron namang iba. Kasi yung respect and integrity of a media outlet, earned mo yan. So kung doon ka na nasanay, yan ang pinagkakatiwalaan mo, doon ka magtitiwala...Another thing, bilang chair ng higher education, ang laki sanang maitutulong dito sa programa ng edukasyon kasi ako lumaki ako sa programa ng Batibot, doon ka natuto...mahalaga ang ibinibigay na educational information ng network at magagamit natin ito sa gitna ng pandemya. Q: Dapat nasa company ang obligation sa workers na magiging unemployed? SJV: Sa akin, gusto kong banggitin, our government should have been prepared for this, in terms of the displaced workers. Sino man ang tama, sino man ang mali. The government should be prepared to there to give a helping hand. Pangalawa, remember nagkaroon ng pagdinig sa Senado, klaro sa amin during that time, and until now, it is not clear what law ABS-CBN violated. We heard the DOJ, SEC, BIR and every year may mga inspections na ginagawa ang DOLE wala kang makikitang complain. Yun lang ang nakakalungkot hindi mo maisantabi ang pag-iisip na parang napagkaitaan ang ABS-CBN. Q: Dapat mag-assist ang DOLE? SJV: At uulitin ko hindi lang ang ABS-CBN, napakarami pang workers, gusto ko lang banggitin na doon sa informal sector, wala talagang data na makuha tayo dito sa informal sector. Pero ang effort ng DOLE alone sa informal sector, titignan natin 2% lang po yan. 2% of theh 15.68 million informal sectors natin. Formal sector, dyan kasama ang ABS-CBN workers, kung titignan natin 65% lang of the estimated 5.7million workers in the MSMEs sector received aide. So again, tulungan natin ang ating manggagawa lalo na itong mga apektado ng pandemya dahil ang sabi rin natin, hindi na pinalad ang ABS-CBN sa prangkisa, importante handa ang gobyerno dito, at meron tayong pang-ayuda para tulungan ang mga maapektuhan dito. Kasama dito ang mga OFW, sa tulong ng OFW, sa data rin sa Bayanihan, less than half of the applicants can received under doon sa ACAP program ng DOLE for OFW due to limited funding so masyadong maliit po yan. Kaya po sa Bayanihan 2, we wholeheartedly support doon sa program ng pamahalaan na maglagay ng mas malaking pondo. In fact P32b po ang cash for work program, wage subsidy and emergency cash subsidy for low income and informal households in areas under ECQ. yan po ang kasama sa Bayanihan 2 bill but unfortunately kahit naipasa ng Senado sa 2nd reading, hindi po lumabas ang certification to pass it on 3rd reading so sa pagbubukas ng Senado ipasa agad ito sa lalong madaling panahon para makatulong po sa ating mga kababayan. Q: Reso 1044, frequency of ABS-CBN will be used by the DepEd for the distance learning? SJV: It's a resolution, yung parliamentary courtesy let's leave it to the house. And importante sa atin, kasi ang reservation ko lang doon is ano ang gagamitin na infrastructure - meron bang sariling transmitter ang gobyerno na hiwalay doon sa ABS, gagamitin ba yung sa PTV4, things like that. Then, the workers who will be needed, yun lang yung sa sa mga reservations natin kaagad na naiisip. But then, meron ding finile ang ABS, if I am not mistaken, sa Korte Suprema, I'm not well versed doon sa mga naka file but yung sa akin, if may the same na dumating sa Senado, I will look into it. But right now, iba yung House eh, iba yung Senate. Kagaya ng sinabi ko, kung sa Senate nangyari yung hearing na nagdaan, I don't think it would be the same result. Q: In favor po ba na iwasan anga isolation sa bahay? SJV: The plan is impractical, as most of us would say, may run against the constitutional prohibition on warrant less searches and seizures. Yung COVID solutions as I have been saying should be data driven, pro health, and pro poor. Naiintidihan ko yung noble intention na kung nagtest positive na siya at wala siyang lugar na mapagku-quarantinan at ilalagay niya sa peligro young kanyang komunidad, then the government should step up and do something about it. But, ang request lang natin, wag naman yung mga military, wag naman yung mga pulis ang pumunta doon sa mga bahay para hindi mag-add doon sa anxiety na already being experienced by our people. Ang importante, uulitin ko, is we don't run against the constitutional prohibition on warrantless searches. Naiintindihan ko yung intention nila and kung nagtest talaga ng positive kahit na asymptomatic kung ilalagay niya sa peligro yung kanyang mahal sa buhay pati ang pamilya at buong komunidadthen we have to do womthing about it. Q: Allow Sec. Villar to isolate at home? SJV: Well pwede naman sa bahay mag isolate kung kaya namna at magiging responsible. Ang importante again kaya ko nabanggit yung impractical we are too tight sa testings, kailangan talaga magawa ng ating gobyerno- yung una, yung validation, whether or not ikaw ay positibo or infected ng COVID 19, yung pangalawa is yung tinatawag nating epidemiological monitoring. Yung epidemiological surveillance, kailangan po ito para malaman natin kung ano talaga yung estado and extent of infection sa isang lugar. That is why we are calling on our IATF, particularly on DOLE to sphere head and issue an order mandating for example, sa mga workpace areas, work place surveillance. Ang Key po ditto is yung regular random testing. Regular, Ibig sabihin hindi lang isang beses, random ibig sabihin hindi naman lahat i-tetest.A portion, 5- 7 percent of your workers. If you have 50 workers, kahit 3or 4 na workers mo rapid tsting gawin mo, just to make sure na mamonitor nain young extent ng infection ng virus sa area and this can also be done by our LGUs. In fact, Marikina is already doing this. I think this is more appropriate intead dun sa binabanggit ng ilan na pupuntahan at kukunin yung may sakit sa bahay. Important na data driven yung ating mga solusyon na ginagawa. Q; Nuetral ba si Presidente sa ABS-CBN? SJV:Una, yung nangyari sa Camara, it is what it is. I will practice young parliamentary courtesy, it's just that I am worried of the 11,000 workers and their families who will be unemployed, who will be hungry who will continue to experience anxiety in the midst of this pandemic and then the economic eimpact and as I mentioned yung value chain. Hindi lang yung workers and families nila yung affected kundi pati yung mga freelancers, mga suppliers, caters, contractors, even stock hodlers na nag iisip ng kanilang retirement. SO yung value chain, at the same time yung in line with what youa re asking, yung signal that it sends to possible investors who would like to come in ditto sa ating bansa. Kasi yun nga, wala masyado na clear na batas na na-violate kung tatanunin yung DOJ, yung mga binanggit nila,yung SEC, yung BIR with regard to their taxes, even DOLE with our hearing at the senate pati yung mga nakaraang inspections nila, wala naman. So, hindi ka talaga pwede, na hindi mo maisip na napagdiskitahan ang ABS-CBN. Q: Mababang compliance sa OSH?Who is liable and may napapanagot ba? SJV: OSH even before the pandemic makikita natin na yung top four regions where 47 percent of our workers ay naroon, mapapansin natin na ang kanilang compliance ay ang bababa. Ngayong may pandemya, that's why we are calling the DOLE na tingnan Mabuti ito. Isa ho, sa magiging katuwang ng OSH ay young pag-issue ng DOLE ng order mandating workplace surveillance, Malaki po ang maitutulong noon. Tungkol naman po sa OSH Law, meron pong 100,000 per day na administrative fine for violation on OSH standards. Yung willful failure, hindi namna ito bigla. Kasi kung wala ka talagang intention to correct talagang may willful failure to comply ka talagang papatawan ka ng p100,000 per day in violation of OSH Law. If an entity also is not compliant with OSH standard, they will also be liable to a fine up to P100,000. Yan po ang penalties sa OSH Act. Q: Testing on employees, combination of rapid and swab? SJV: In a perfect world we would like to see swab testing, gusto natin yan. Pero alam natin yung gastos at yung time na iintayin para malaman yung result at yung hirap ng proseso. Sa atin, we do not mind young rapid testing, especially if you are after epidemiological surveillance, kasi kung magpositive sila jan, may base line ka na that's the time na pwede mo sila dalhin sa swab testing. Magastos ba ang rapid testing? Or costly ba sa business group. I think, not so much when talk about the impact that it might create kung hindi natin mamonitor yung kalagayan ng ating workplace. Imagine kung biglang mangyari yung nangyari doons a taguiug, na isang construction site, 327 out of 600 pus workers biglang nagtest positive sila. So, malaking bagay po na mamonitor po natin ito, hindi lang itp sa kalusugan n mga manggagawa, hindi lang doons a negosyo ng isang business kundi maging doon sa community kung saan naroon yoong isang negosyo or workplace. I agree with it, lalo na kung kaya po ng kumpanya. But not all companies can atcually do that, and that is why I think the government must also do something and step up. And that is why we are calling also on our friends in the LGUs. I think, the bottom line is yung tinatawag natin na regular and random testing. Hindi lang basta matest ka, okay na. Hindi ibigsabihin ma-test ka hindi ka na mahahawa. Yung regular should be done and random, yung binaggit natin kanina yung importance na meron tayong epidemiological surveillance, so that we'll be able tomonitor. This goes not just in the workplace area but also in public areas. Ang laking bagay nito, and we commend some of the LGUs who are already doing this like City of Marikina.