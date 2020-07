STATEMENT OF SENATOR RISA HONTIVEROS ON PLANNED HOUSE TO HOUSE VISIT OF SECURITY FORCES IN SEARCH OF COVID-19 PATIENTS

Parang tokhang pero pang-COVID.

This may actually discourage more people from reporting their status. We need to improve home- & community-based healthcare.

Imbes na pulis, mas kinakailangan ang mga doktor at health workers sa barangay at mga kabahayan.

We need more and better barangay-based healthcare, not this.