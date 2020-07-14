PRC TO LAUNCH SAMARITAN PROGRAM FOR CONVALESCENT PLASMA

As the Philippine Red Cross opens a convalescent plasma center to boost the fight against the Coronavirus disease 2019 or COVID-19, Senator Richard J. Gordon disclosed that they will also launch a Samaritan program for convalescent plasma.

Gordon, PRC chairman and CEO, explained that the Samaritan program would give hope to poor citizens afflicted with COVID-19 because it would ensure that even those who can't afford it can avail of convalescent plasma.

"Gagawa din tayo ng Samaritan program para sa convalescent plasma para sa mga mahihirap para hindi lang pang-mayaman 'yan. 'Yung makakalap nating pera ay maitulong natin doon sa mahihirap na mangangailangan ng dugo na ganyan nang sa ganun mabuhay ang mga kababayan natin. Malaking bagay 'yan sa mga tao na umaasa," he said.

The PRC's other Samaritan programs include the Blood Samaritan, Dialysis Samaritan, COVID Samaritan and the General Good Samaritan.

Gordon said companies and individuals who would like to donate, may call him directly or the PRC to facilitate their donation.

"Kagaya din nung iba nating Samaritan programs, sa pamamagitan nitong Plasma Samaritan program, sasagutin ng pondong ido-donate niyo 'yung mahihirap nating mga kababayan na nangangailangan ng convalescent plasma para malabanan nila ang COVID. Ang ating sampalataya sa Panginoon ay maisasabuhay kung may mga tao na talagang tutulong at magbibigay-buhay sa mga kababayan natin," he added.

Under the convalescent plasma therapy, blood plasma from COVID-19 survivors will be transfused to a patient who is still battling with the disease. Convalescent plasma contains neutralizing antibodies which will help recipients fight off the infection.

Cost ranges from P30,000 to P50,000 per unit of bag of convalescent plasma apheresis product in government hospitals because the blood undergoes a series of testing and processing. Private hospitals charge more than the said fees.