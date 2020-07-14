RESPONSE OF SEN. BONG GO

RE: PRRD's statement on Oligarchs

Sa pagkakaintindi ko, the President was not pertaining to any specific case but was talking about the impact of the administration's continuing fight against corruption in his address to the military recently.

Wala naman siyang sinabi kung sino pero dinidiinan niya na sa nakaraang mga taon na nilalabanan natin ang mga corrupt at mga abusado, nagkakataon na lumalabas rin ang katotohanan ukol sa mga maling pamamalakad ng iilang mga grupo o kumpanya sa bansa.

Hindi ito palalampasin at sisiguraduhin na maisaayos ang mga mali para tuluyang masugpo ang korapsyon at mapang-abusong mga kalakaran. Dahil sa laban nating ito, unti-unti na ring nabubuwag ang sistema ng oligarkiya sa bansa, without the need of declaring Martial Law.

This fight against corruption and abusive practices stems from his love for country. I will continue to support the President in this fight in order to rid our country of corruption from top to bottom. Kung mahal mo ang bayan mo, ipaglalaban mo ito laban sa lahat ng nang-aabuso mula sa pinaka-maliit hanggang sa pinakamakapangyarihang gumagawa ng masama sa kapwa nating Pilipino.

That is why when oligarchs, terrorists, criminals and abusive or corrupt officials try to harm or take advantage of the people---in the eyes of the President, they are the enemies who threaten our democratic way of life, and he will not hesitate to fight them to protect the interests of the ordinary Filipinos.