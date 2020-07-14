Press Release

July 14, 2020 Gatchalian family extends help to Cebu City amid rising COVID-19 cases As cases of COVID-19 continue to rise, Senator Win Gatchalian stresses that there should be no let-up in providing aid to those who need it most, especially in Cebu City which is now considered as the epicenter of COVID-19 in the country. Today, the Gatchalian family donates more than two million peso-worth of daily basic needs and commodities to the Cebu City government. Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella receives the donations consisting of 600 sacks of rice, 20,000 assorted canned goods, 50,000 packs of noodles, and 100,000 pieces of surgical masks. Senator Win Gatchalian is joined by Cebu City ABC President Franklyn Ong and Region 7 PNP Regional Director Albert Ignatius Ferro in the ceremonial turnover of donations at the Cebu City Hall open grounds. Senator Gatchalian said that the latest donation is part of the Gatchalian family's ongoing humanitarian efforts especially to those in vulnerable communities. The donation is on top of the family's earlier assistance to Barangay Lahug in Cebu two months ago. Over a million peso-worth of food packs, bottled water, sacks of rice, assorted canned goods, and medical supplies for the frontliners and constituents were donated. "We're far from flattening the curve. Containment measures seem to be not enough. But we also cannot be less stringent in managing the outbreak," emphasizes Gatchalian. The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country has reached more than 56,000 as of Monday afternoon. For Cebu City alone, of the 7,246 confirmed cases of COVID-19, there were recoveries of 3,650 and 356 deaths as of July 11. "While the government continues to strive in providing help to where it's needed most, the private sector's contribution in the fight against Covid-19 could keep our countrymen away from hunger and illness," says Gatchalian. "Makaaasa ang taong-bayan na patuloy kaming tutulong, sa abot ng aming makakaya, sa kahit saan mang sulok ng Pilipinas. Kaisa kami sa laban na ito," he stresses.