Sen. Leila M. de Lima's Message for the 65th birth anniversary of the late Sec. Mon Jimenez

Today, we remember a great man—a genius in marketing communications, a dedicated public servant, a jovial colleague, and a very dear friend, Sec. Mon Jimenez.

It has been more than two months since Mon J. passed away, but the reality of it is still hard to believe.

But he lived a fulfilled life, and imparted to us his wisdom and indefatigable passion in serving our nation. Wala ka na talagang mahihiling pa sa isang kagaya ni Sec. Mon J.

Hindi man natin siya kasama ngayon, lagi't lagi kong maaalala ang kanyang pagiging palabiro't masayahin, ang kahanga-hanga niyang mga ideya, at mabuting puso para makatulong sa kapwa.

We miss you, Sec. Mon! Happy birthday in heaven! I know that you and Abby are having a blast!