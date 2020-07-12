Press Release

July 12, 2020 Gordon calls for grand plan to quell covid in RP Amid warnings by health experts that the Coronavirus disease-2019 or COVID-19 is here to stay, like other seasonal diseases, even after the advent of a vaccine, Senator Richard J. Gordon called on the government to come up with a comprehensive plan on how to quell or at least control the disease. "Unang-una, kailangan meron tayong grand plan on how we are going to quell COVID. And that's gonna be here, anywhere from this year to another four years. Maaari, kasi hindi aalis 'yan. Kahit na may vaccine na 'yan, parang flu 'yan, parang pneumonia, kahit meron kang vaccine, meron pa rin. Pero kahit umabot ng four years, two years o three years, dapat my policy tayo diyan, ano ang gagawin natin para ma-combat 'yan," he said. Gordon, chairman and CEO of the Philippine Red Cross, pointed out that with the expected rise in the number of cases due to the country's increased testing capability brought by the opening of various molecular laboratories, a policy should be formed to ensure that there will be sufficient hospitals, health institutions and quarantine facilities to accommodate infected citizens. "Anong gagawin natin pagka tayo ay nagkaroon ng sakit, ilang hospital ang dapat puntahan nila na COVID hospital? kung halimbawa magsusurge, ako ang tingin ko tataas 'yan ng mataas ngayon dahil pumapasok na lahat ng testing. 'Pag nagpa-test ang tao, magugulat tayo maaring umabot ng 100,000 'yan in three days kung saka-sakali or four days kung sabay-sabay magpa-test 'yan at maaring tumaas ng tumaas katulad ng ibang bayan," he said. The PRC chairman also reiterated that testing is the key to get the economy going after the battering it took due to the pandemic. Hence, the need to undertake measures that would allow industries and business establishments to reopen but would also minimize health risks to the people, such as the employees. "Testing is the key to reviving our economy. 'Yung makakapagtrabaho, i-test natin, pero siguraduhin pa rin ang kanilang kaligtasan, 'yung mga sasakyan nilang bus, merong proper social distancing, saka proper mask na palaging dapat isuot at palaging paghuhugas ng kamay, lahat ng mga gusali ay palaging may soap and water para palaging makapaghugas ang tao," Gordon said.