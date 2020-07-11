On the Denial of a Legislative Franchise to ABS-CBN

I don't think the standards for the granting of legislative franchises will change. The case of ABS-CBN's legislative franchise application is 'sui generis' in a manner of speaking.

The Machiavellian leadership style easily comes to mind, and if I may quote what Niccolo Machiavelli once wrote: "I'd rather be feared than loved if I cannot be both." Accept it or not, the President's body language was obvious enough for the House leadership and allies not to read and interpret the way they voted yesterday.

All that being said, Machiavellian or not, President Duterte's leadership style is a class by itself and is proving to be an effective style of leadership. Whatever individual and collective reasons the 70 Committee on Legislative Franchise members have in voting against the media giant, nobody can argue that under the Constitution, a legislative franchise is up to Congress to grant or not.

With regard to ABS-CBN, the only message I have for them is: "You fall today, you will rise tomorrow, and that's for sure." It is as simple as that.