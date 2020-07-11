Press Release

July 11, 2020 Gatchalian urges LGUs: conduct blended learning dry run before classes open Senator Win Gatchalian is urging local government units (LGUs) to initiate dry runs of their localized versions of the Department of Education's (DepEd) 'Learning Continuity Plan (LCP) with more than a month to go before classes reopen. While the DepEd is set to conduct dry runs of distance learning in the first week of August, Gatchalian said LGU-led dry runs will identify both pain points and solutions for a smoother implementation of the localized LCP. Gatchalian added that LGUs should design their dry runs based on the most preferred modalities of learning delivery among their constituents. Navotas, for instance, distributed boxes containing textbooks, self-learning modules, activity sheets, and school supplies. The Schools Division Office of Alaminos is also showcasing how both modular and online learning can be delivered. Alternative modes of learning delivery under the LCP include modular learning or the use of printed and digital modules, online learning, and the use of radio and television. DepEd's Learner Enrollment Survey Form (LESF) includes a portion where learners identify their available devices and preferred modalities for learning delivery. According to the DepEd, 7.2 million enrollees prefer modular learning, television and radio-based instruction and other modalities while 2 million prefer online learning. Since connectivity is a challenge to most learners and modular learning is the most preferred mode, Gatchalian said LGUs should have a dry run on the distribution of printed self-learning modules. Aside from ensuring a safe and efficient distribution of these modules, the lawmaker added that it is equally important to assess whether learners are effectively absorbing the lessons from these modules. Gatchalian emphasized that students should be able to progress to the next grade level by the end of the school year. While some LGUs that already initiated their own dry runs on blended learning serve as examples, Gatchalian said it is crucial that LGUs establish and understand the context in which they're implementing the LCP. He added that the results of these dry runs could also lead to an exchange of best practices among regions. "Dahil papalapit na ang pagbubukas ng klase, mahalagang magkaroon na ang mga lokal na pamahalanan ng sarili nilang pagsasanay kung paano ba ipapatupad ang Learning Continuity Plan, at kung paano ito gagawing angkop sa pangangailangan ng kanilang mga mag-aaral," said Gatchalian, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Basic Education, Arts and Culture. "Nais nating masiguro na matututuo ang ating mga mag-aaral at mananatili silang ligtas sa gitna ng kasalukuyang pandemya. Kung hindi matututo ang ating mga mag-aaral, mag-aaksaya lamang tayo ng panahon at masasayang ang buwis na ginagasta natin upang mabigyan ng magandang kinabukasan ang ating mga mag-aaaral," he concluded.