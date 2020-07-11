Press Release
July 11, 2020

Dispatch from Crame No. 841:
Sen. Leila M. de Lima's Quick Reaction to the Denial of ABS-CBN's Franchise Renewal

Tinokhang. Ganito ang ginawa sa pagpatay sa prangkisa ng ABS-CBN. Walang laban, walang katarungan, walang konsensya!
News Latest News Feed
Wednesday, July 15
news archives...