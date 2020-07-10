Press Release

July 10, 2020 SENATOR RICHARD J. GORDON'S STATEMENT ON ABS-CBN'S SHUTDOWN AND FRANCHISE DENIAL I really feel sorry that in this day and age, a major communication channel could be closed down due to alleged franchise violations. It does not serve our country any good because it does not go well for Philippine freedom of information. It is a curtailment of press freedom. With ABS-CBN denied a new license, some 11,000 Filipinos, most of whom have families to feed, just lost their jobs. These workers will have a hard time finding new jobs, especially during this time when we are engaged in a war against a pandemic. In this time when we should all be in a wagon to fight COVID, why are we spending our time closing down a station? It is unfortunate for the people, not because ABS-CBN entertains, but because it is a major outlet of information. We should always stand for the truth and for what is right.