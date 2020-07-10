Press Release

July 10, 2020 GORDON COMMENDS UP LOS BANOS FOR OPENING MOLECULAR DIAGNOSTIC LAB; CITES UPLB-PRC COOPERATION Citing the need to ramp up testing to ensure victory over COVID-19 and to get the economy going, Senator Richard J. Gordon commended the University of the Philippines in Los Banos, Laguna for opening up a molecular diagnostic laboratory in its campus. Gordon, chairman and CEO of the Philippine Red Cross, also cited the cooperation between the foremost humanitarian organization in the country and the university in the fight against the disease. "I am very glad that UPLB opened a molecular laboratory because this would mean that more people can now be tested in Laguna and the nearby provinces. Malaking karagdagan ito sa mga testing centers dito sa CALABARZON. I have been pointing to the need to test people so that they can go back to work and won't have to rely on the government for support. Laguna is home to industrial parks, technoparks, various factories and business establishments. Kapag na-test na ang mga empleyado sa mga 'yan, maaari na silang magbukas ulit," he said. The PRC chairman added that Laguna would also be able to open its doors to tourists if more people are tested. "Marami ring resorts dito at iba pang tourist spots. Kapag ang mga tao ay ma-test, pwede niyo nang i-advertise na 'the personnel of resorts and other establishments here have been tested for COVID and you are now welcome to visit,'" he said. "Kaya nating patunayan sa buong mundo na kayang talunin ng Pilipinas ang COVID if everyone will carry the load. At itong molecular laboratory na ito ay isang magandang halimbawa ng pagtutulungan ng mga ahensya at ng mga tao para masugpo ang COVID. Kapag pinagsama ang galing ng lider at ng tao, lalabas ang galing ng Pilipino," Gordon stressed. Earlier this week, the PRC opened a molecular laboratory in Batangas City which brought its total testing capacity to 32,000 tests a day. The facility is equipped with four RT-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) machines that can run a combined total of 4,000 tests a day. Aside from the Batangas facility, the PRC also opened molecular laboratories in its former national headquarters in Port Area, Manila, which can run 14,000 tests; Subic and Clark, 6,000 tests and two in its headquarters in Mandaluyong, which can finish 8,000 tests a day.