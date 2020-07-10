Press Release

July 10, 2020 PH RED CROSS HELPS POOREST FAMILIES IN RIZAL PROVINCE THROUGH CASH GRANTS As part of its commitment to help uplift the lives of those who are in vulnerable situations, the Philippine Red Cross (PRC) distributes cash grants to the most underprivileged families in the province of Rizal, led by its Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Senator Richard J. Gordon. Each of the two hundred (200) families from Antipolo City and 130 families from the municipality of Cainta receives P3,500 from the PRC as part of its program that aims to support Filipino families that are affected by the national state of calamity for COVID-19 enhanced quarantine situation to meet their needs through the provision of multi-purpose cash grants. "Ang Philippine Red Cross (PRC) ay kaisa sa pagbangon ng ating mga kababayang lubhang naapektuhan ng iba't ibang trahedya at kalamidad. Ang munting tulong na ito ay hatid namin sa inyo upang kayo'y makapagsimulang muli at magkaroon ng hanapbuhay para sa inyong pamilya at mga mahal sa buhay. Kami ay nakikiisa sa inyong paghihirap at nais naming kayo'y matulungang makatindig muli," said Gordon. The PRC allotted a total of P2.8 million funding to reach out to 800 families from four municipalities in Rizal. Antipolo and Cainta are the fourth and fifth towns in the country receiving the cash donation, respectively. Aside from the multipurpose cash grant, the PRC also provides P3,500 to 200 beneficiaries in Rizal as part of its Cash for Work program, while a total of P5,500 assistance is given to 300 families in the province under the PRC's COVID-19 Patients/Families Support program. "Huwag kayong mawawalan ng pag-asa. Ang Philippine Red Cross ay inyong kaagapay sa bawat pagsubok ng buhay," Gordon said. Among the various assistance provided by the PRC to Rizal province are the deployment of measles care unit in Antipolo and Cainta in 2019; the provision of relief packs to Dumagat Tribe in Daraitan, Tanay Rizal in 2018; the provision of 3,000 food packs amounting to P900,00 when the province was placed under state of calamity after water hyacinths piled up in portions of Laguna de Bay in 2018; and the distribution of response and rescue team as part of its Readiness and Preparedness Project under Rotary Club of Tres Escalon in 2016.