STATEMENT OF SEN. NANCY BINAY

on the non-renewal of ABS-CBN franchise

I share the hurt and heartbreak in every Filipino home, and the tears of more than 11,000 workers who were denied of hope.

I can only ask our leaders what their plans are for the thousands of workers who have lost their jobs. Sa panahon ngayon, lalong kailangan maramdaman ng mamamayan ang malasakit mula sa pamahalaan.

To the ABS-CBN Family, what hurts you today will make you even stronger tomorrow. The die may have been cast, but it's never the end.

Sa pagpapahinga sa ere ng ABS-CBN, higit na kailangan ng taumbayan ang mas malakas na boses para gisingin ang mga nagtutulog-tulugan, at sigawan ang mga nagbibingi-bingihan. They may have shut down the cameras, but the people now see things brighter through many new lenses.

Sa ngayon, tinapos na po nila ang palabas. Inilabas na wala nang palabas. But consider everything as a pause or an intermission. Tulad ng radyo't telebisyon, ipanalangin nating maibalik ang inyong mga paboritong programa makalipas itong malungkot na patalastas.