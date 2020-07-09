Villar receives donation from Fujian youth group

The Philippine Fujian General Youth Association, Inc. met with Sen. Cynthia Villar recently and turned over protective materials and food supply to support her relief operations during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Headed by its president, James Go, the group donated 600 pieces of cup noodles, 21,000 pieces of face masks, 2 gallons of alcohol, 2 gallons of disinfectant, and electric sprayer.

Villar, who has been leading the efforts of the Villar Social Institute for Poverty Alleviation and Governance (Villar SIPAG) to help alleviate the suffering of those badly affected by the health emergency, said the group's donation will be part of her relief operations in Cebu.

"In these uncertain times, we are reminded how interconnected we all are through the outpouring of support from individuals and groups of people who stepped up and helped us meet the challenges of this unprecedented health crisis," Villar said.

"I thank the group for their generosity and appreciate their efforts to contribute to our relief operations. Their donation will go a long way in helping stop the further spread of the virus in communities," she added.

Also present during the meeting with Villar at the Courtyard of the Villar SIPAG Complex in Las Pinas were other officers of Philippine Fujian General Youth Association, Inc., namely, Lucio Ang, executive vice president; Chen Wen Xiong, vice president; Jeff Bernal, secretary-general; and Vincent Tan and Willy Wang, executive directors.