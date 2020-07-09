Press Release

July 9, 2020 Sen. Revilla appeals to NTF regarding new guidelines on 'Angkas' Senator Ramon Bong Revilla, Jr. on Thursday appealed to the National Task Force (NTF) on COVID-19 regarding the new implementations set in regarding pillion riding beginning July 10. In his letter to Sec. Delfin N. Lorenzana, NTF Chairman, the veteran legislator stated that a DIY or Do-it-Yourself installation of makeshift barriers is "fundamentally unsafe" and will in all probability interfere with the motorcycle's engineering ang balance. As a rider himself, Revilla said that balance is the single most crucial aspect in designing, engineering, and riding a motorcycle. "When you have a back rider, the weight has to be synchronized. As the rider weighs left, the backrider has to do the same or else there's a high chance of crashing. A divider between both riders will make this and balance very difficult as there will be no tactile feedback between them. That barrier will also impact aerodynamics greatly, also interfering will balance," Revilla said. He further added that aside from the high probability that the makeshift barrier may lead to more motorcycle crashes, in the event of a crash, they will also lead to greater injuries. As an alternative, Revilla suggested that the NTF require riders and backriders to wear gloves, face masks, and full face helmets, or if not, face shields which will not interfere with the required dexterity and balance of riders. "After all, both riders live in the same house where they interact in the same space without masks, share utensils, and at the end of day, sleep on the same bed. The installation of a barrier on motorcycles for the purpose of protecting them from each other seems unnecessary," Revilla said. Interior Secretary Eduardo Ano announced July 9 that backride in motorcycles will be allowed for married couples, provided that the driver and the rider both wear face masks, and carry identification cards which can serve as proof that they live in the same house. A makeshift barrier with handle between the rider and the driver is also mandatory.