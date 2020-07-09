Press Release

July 9, 2020 Transcript of Sen. Grace Poe's speech at the National Women's Month Celebration of the Office of the Army Gender and Development Bago ang lahat, ako po ay taos-pusong nakikiramay sa pagkamatay ng apat na magigiting na sundalo ng Philippine Army sa Sulu, gayun din sa kanilang mga pamilya at mahal sa buhay. Women's Month is traditionally celebrated in March, but unfortunately, the COVID-19 outbreak prevented our event from pushing through. Subalit, may kasabihan tayo na huli man at magaling ay maihahabol din. Kaya kahit medyo delayed, natutuwa ako na naituloy ninyo ang ating pag-uusap. Hindi dapat natin nalilimutan ang pagbibigay pugay sa mga tagumpay at pakikibaka ng mga kababaihan. Today, we face an enemy that is more dangerous and powerful than many we have faced before. We are in the midst of a pandemic that has claimed many lives, crippled our economy, and created a climate of fear. Thus, it is quite fitting that this gathering is hosted by the strong and courageous women of the Philippine Army. If there is anyone who can inspire our people with their tenacity, grit, and skill, then it is the women in this very chat room. As members of the Philippine Armed Forces, you have each been trained to defend our country well. You have the discipline, organizational skills, and leadership that are needed to address the challenges imposed on our communities by COVID 19. In fact, members of the Armed Forces head the national task force in implementing the quarantine; many have been called to serve as frontliners, tirelessly manning checkpoints, distributing PPEs and social amelioration; while soldiers with medical expertise have assisted the DOH in testing centers and quarantine facilities. As women, you know that freedom, respect and independence are not always handed to you on a silver platter. They must be won. Throughout history, not just in the Philippines but all over the world, women have had to fight to be entitled to the same rights and privileges which are enjoyed by men. These include the right to an education, the right to vote, and even the right to serve the army. In the Philippines, it was only in 1993 that women were allowed to become combat soldiers, thanks to RA 7192 or the Women in Development and Nation Building Act. The next year, the Philippine Military Academy began admitting women. Seven of them graduated in 1997 and have been nicknamed the "Magnificent Seven." From the first Magnificent Seven, there are now hundreds of women who have enrolled at PMA, many of whom have graduated at the top of their class. Napatunayan ng mga babae na meron silang puso, utak, at lakas na kailangan para manilbihan sa Hukbong Katihan ng Pilipinas at pati na rin sa bayan. Clearly, the qualities of honor, patriotism, and duty do not belong solely to men. Today, there are more than 5,000 women in the Philippine Army. Subalit, bagamat marami na rin ang mga babaeng sundalo, this only represents five percent of the total personnel. Alam ko na isang malaking challenge ang pagiging babae sa isang male-dominated field. At lalong malaking challenge na maging officer ng isang GAD office in a male-dominated organization. I must commend the Philippine Army for being a pioneer in establishing a Gender and Development (GAD) Office within the Armed Forces. In addition to that, you have kept up the good work and established 35 offices nationwide. Congratulations. Napaka-importante na mayroon tayong GAD Office sa bawat ahensya ng gobyerno. We need to create a culture of equality in the Philippines, and that starts with us public servants. The Gender and Development approach focuses on challenging existing stereo-typical gender roles and removing socially constructed differences between men and women, which hinder women from attaining full and productive lives. Nananatili pa rin ang isteryo-tipikal na pagtanaw sa ating mga babae, na tayo'y pambahay lamang, hindi gano'n kalakas: tagapaglinis, tagapagluto, tagapag-alaga ng mga bata, tagapagsilbi ng asawa. Hindi naman masama, kung tutuusin, ang mga trabahong ito, dahil ako man, sa kabila ng aking pagiging senadora, ay nananatili pa ring asawa para sa aking kabiyak, at ina sa aking tatlong anak. Ang ibig ko lang pong sabihin, higit pa ang ating magagawa kung bibigyan tayo ng oportunidad para tumulong sa pagpapaunlad at pagsasaayos ng ating lipunan. Thus, we need GAD Offices to ensure that our office policies are gender-sensitive, provide equal opportunities to men and women, and create a safe environment that is free of all forms of violence and harassment. Kailangan talaga merong tanggapan kung saan makakapunta ang mga nangangailangan ng tulong na babae, siguro lalaki rin kung meron silang gender-issue. In line with that, I was informed that one of your goals is to establish a gender-based violence center which also doubles as a child-minding facility. It is envisioned to cater to the needs of your child-rearing personnel, both men and women, as well as personnel who are victims of gender-based violence. I commend you for doing this because I think that it could be a very important and worthy endeavor. Doon po sa Senado, minority rin ang mga kababaihan. Out of 24 senators, pito lang ang babae, ang isa ay nakakulong pa. Despite that, we have passed substantial measures that aim to support and empower women in the Philippines. Isa ako sa may-akda ng mga batas na ito. Kabilang po dito ang RA 11313 o 'Safe Spaces Act' upang labanan ang sexual harassment, hindi lang sa mga physical spaces pero pati online. Pumasa rin po ang RA 11210 o 'Expanded Maternity Leave', increasing the maternity leave period from just sixty days to one hundred and five days. Naipasa rin po natin ang RA 11148 o 'Kalusugan at Nutrisyon ng Mag-Nanay Act' . This law focuses on the first 1000 days of a child's life. It ensures that pregnant and nursing women will have access to healthcare and nutrition during this crucial period. Patuloy pa rin ang laban natin para isabatas ang Anti-Discrimination Act. Discrimination must be eliminated in all its forms so that women as a class shall not be prevented from attaining the full potential. In line with that, I have co-sponsored Joint Resolution No. 1, which authorized the increase in base pay of all MUP or military and uniformed personnel in the government beginning in January 2018. For soldiers, the increase was from 11,265 pesos to 18,587 pesos a month. And for private officers, there was an increase from 14,834 pesos up to 29,668 pesos a month. It also fixed a hazard pay for all MUP at P540.00 per month. These are well-deserved benefits for our brave soldiers and uniformed personnel. It is the very least we can do to thank you for risking your lives to protect our countrymen; mula sa Tanay hanggang Capiz at NegOr, hanggang CDO at Jolo. Maraming, maraming salamat po sa inyo, mga magigiting na sundalo. Ang pagdiriwang ng women's month ay nagsisilbing paalala sa lahat na basta't may nadedehado, kailangan pa nating magtrabaho para maging mas makatarungan ang sistema. Paano natin masasabi na tayo ay isang bansa na maunlad at malaya, kung mayroon pa sa atin na hindi malaya? There is a saying that the personal is political. The oppression or harm that women may experience in their private lives must be addressed just as seriously as national issues. It is imperative that we put an end to domestic violence and view women as human beings who deserve love and respect. We need to tell our daughters that they too, are valuable, and can be leaders, and deserve every opportunity to pursue their dreams. Our country will not be able to achieve genuine sustainable development if only half the population is working at full capacity or is benefitting from economic progress. And for the men in the room that continue to respect and empower the women around them, maraming salamat.