Press Release

July 9, 2020 74th Malasakit Center opens in Sorsogon; Bong Go reiterates push for better healthcare services and increased access to medical and financial assistance all over the country The 74th Malasakit Center was launched on July 8 at the Dr. Fernando B. Duran, Sr. Memorial Hospital (formerly Sorsogon Provincial Hospital) located in Sorsogon City, Sorsogon. Senator Christopher Lawrence "Bong" Go, who attended the inauguration via video conference, reiterated his commitment as Chair of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography to push for better healthcare services and increased access to medical and financial assistance all over the country. "Napaka-importante po ng health care lalo na ngayon na may pandemya na dulot ng COVID-19. Kaya patuloy po ang ating trabaho upang mas mapaganda ang healthcare services sa kahit saan mang parte ng bansa at mas matulungan ang ating mga kababayan na nangangailangan ng pangpagamot," Go stressed. "Itong Malasakit Center po ay isang one-stop shop kung saan andun na ang mga ahensya ng gobyerno na may mga programang medical assistance. Pera ninyo po ito, ibinabalik lang sa inyo sa pamamagitan ng mabilis, maayos at maaasahang serbisyong medikal," he added. The Malasakit Center in Sorsogon is the 3rd in the Bicol Region and 36th in Luzon. It is the third branch to open within the last seven days, the others being in Romblon Provincial Hospital in Odiongan, Romblon and Aurora Memorial Hospital in Baler, Aurora. More centers are scheduled to be launched in the coming months. Senator Go, who served as the event's guest speaker, began his speech with a brief description of his early life and career in public service in Davao City. His experiences serving as an assistant for then Mayor Rodrigo Duterte had inspired the formation of the very first Malasakit Center. According to Go, many people, often traveling from neighboring provinces, came to see the mayor to seek medical assistance. "Nung mayor po siya ng Davao City, marami humihingi ng tulong [kay Pangulong Duterte] sa city hall. Parating sinasabi ng [Commission on Audit] na bawal gamitin ang pondo ng Davao City sa hindi residente," Go recounted. "Doon ko po nakita ang puso ni Mayor Duterte sa mga kababayan natin. Hawak niya ang bill ng pasyente. Tinapon niya sa akin. 'Bong, hanapan mo ng paraan ito. Hindi ko matiis na umupo dito sa city hall na hindi matutulungan ang mga kababayan natin dahil para sa akin Pilipino kahit hindi ka taga-Davao'," Go recalled. "Pagkatapos sa city hall, pipipila 'yan sa [Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office] sa Martes. Miyerkules pipila yan sa [Department of Health], Huwebes sa [Department of Social Welfare and Development] at Biyernes sa PhilHealth. Ubos ang panahon at pamasahe nila sa kakapila," he further narrated the burden experienced by indigent patients prior to the establishment of the Malasakit Centers. "Ngayon, dito nalang sila pupunta. Nasa isang kwarto sa ospital mismo, pwede na sila makakuha ng tulong mula gobyerno na kailangan nila pampagamot," Go said referring to the Malasakit Center. He added, "hindi ninyo na po kailangan pumunta pa sa iba't ibang opisina ng gobyerno para lang humingi ng tulong." Go is the principal author and sponsor of the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019 or Republic Act 11463 which was enacted into law late last year. The primary goal of the Act is to establish a one-stop shop for financial and medical assistance in every DOH-run hospital in the country and the Philippine General Hospital. Through the Malasakit Unified Form, the registered patients of a particular hospital can quickly seek aid from the DOH, DSWD, PCSO, PhilHealth and various other assistance programs provided by other government agencies, local governments, non-government organizations and private groups. The center can cover the laboratory fees, pharmacy medicine and surgical treatment of the patient, be they an in-patient or outpatient, with the exception of the professional fees, aesthetics and private room accommodation. The Act also allows hospitals run by local government units and other public hospitals to establish their own Malasakit Centers provided they meet a standard set of criteria to ensure the sustainable operation of the center, including its maintenance, personnel and staff training, among others. The Senator impressed the importance of the center's services as millions of Filipinos with no income struggle to pay major medical bills amid the pandemic's economic fallout. He also reiterated his commitment to improve health care access for low-income Filipinos, particularly senior citizens and persons with disabilities. In his speech, Go also acknowledged the work of the country's healthcare workers to combat the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. He vowed to ensure they are properly compensated and their sacrifices recognized. In the end, Go promised to continue to be "a bridge of ordinary Filipinos to the President and to their government," stating he would not limit himself to his duties in the Senate while many Filipinos urgently require assistance from the government during this time of crisis. "Huwag po kayo mahiyang lumapit sa akin. Ang gobyerno po ni Pangulong Duterte ay handa magserbisyo, lalong lalo na po sa mga helpless at hopeless na mga Pilipino," Go said. "Minsan lang po tayo dadaan sa mundong ito. Kung ano pong tulong o kabutihan ang pwede nating gawin para sa ating kapwa tao, gawin na po natin ngayon," he ended.