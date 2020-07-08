On the Lifting of the Suspension of Non-Essential Travel by Filipinos

As long as conditions are complied with and protocols are strictly observed, particularly on quarantine procedures upon their return to the country, I can see no problem with the lifting of the suspension on non-essential travel by Filipinos.

That said, however, I do not see this encouraging Filipinos to travel. Who would be encouraged to travel in the middle of a worldwide pandemic?