On New Opportunities for Terrorists to Exploit

No less than the Secretary General of the United Nations has warned that extremist and terrorist groups can exploit the COVID-19 pandemic and other new opportunities to strike.

The only timing that the terrorists know is their own. This is what I have been telling the critics of the Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020.

Likewise, terrorism knows no borders. Surely, we do not want to be the haven of terrorists in Asia. The Marawi Siege is such a painful and costly experience which we as policy makers cannot allow to happen again

As long as the terrorists can achieve their intent and purpose of inflicting maximum damage to life and property in order to sow fear and intimidate the general public, they will strike at any opportunity.