Press Release

July 8, 2020 73rd Malasakit Center launched in Romblon; Bong Go urged government to continue to provide easier access to medical and financial assistance amid COVID-19 crisis Senator Christopher Lawrence "Bong" Go on Tuesday, July 7, attended the virtual launch of the 73rd Malasakit Center at Romblon Provincial Hospital in Odiongan, Romblon. Expressing his concern for Filipinos who had to spend long hours in several queues just to seek government assistance, Go explained that the purpose of these one-stop shops is to ensure that Filipinos gain easier access to medical and financial assistance from the government. The newly opened Malasakit Center in Romblon is the 2nd in MIMAROPA Region and the 35th in Luzon. "Ang Malasakit Center ay one-stop shop, at tumutulong 'yung apat na ahensya ng gobyerno. Pera ninyo po ito, binabalik lang po sa inyo," the Senator explained. "Ibalik po natin sa tao ang tulong na dapat nilang makuha mula sa gobyerno sa paraan na mabilis, maayos at maaasahan. Diyan po nag-umpisa ang konsepto ng Malasakit Centers," he added. In Malasakit Centers, patients or their representatives will only need to fill up a unified form to request assistance, instead of having to visit government offices scattered in various locations. In addition, an express lane for persons with disability and senior citizens is also available. Concerned agencies extending medical and financial assistance that will be housed in these centers are the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation, Department of Social Welfare and Development, Department of Health and Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office. With the enactment of the Republic Act No. 11463, otherwise known as the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, all hospitals run by the DOH all over the country and in the Philippine General Hospital in Manila are now mandated to establish their own Malasakit Centers. On the other hand, hospitals run by local government units and other public hospitals may also establish their own Malasakit Centers provided that they meet a standard set of criteria and guarantee the availability of funds for the operation of their centers, including its maintenance, personnel and staff training, among others. Patients who would be admitted to LGU-run and other public hospitals but are eligible for medical and financial assistance could also seek assistance from the Malasakit Centers. Another function of these centers is to provide patient navigation and referral to the health care provider networks. Malasakit Centers can also provide patients information with regards to membership, coverage and benefit packages in the National Health Insurance Program. The center will also document, process and utilize data from patient experience through a standardized form in order to shape institutional changes in the hospital and provide capacity building and performance evaluation that may ensure good client interaction. During his live video message, Go also explained why he pushed for the postponement of barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections. "Naipangako ko po noong kampanya 'yung postponement ng barangay elections dahil kulang ang dalawang taon ng termino nila. This will give them more time to implement 'yung mga programa nila sa barangay," Go said. Signed by President Rodrigo Duterte in December last year, RA 11462 sets the next barangay and SK elections from the second Monday of May 2020 to December 5, 2022, and then on the first Monday of December 2025 and every three years thereafter. The law extends the term of the current barangay and SK officials from two years to four years and a half. "Mga barangays natin ang pinaka-frontline ng ating gobyerno sa paghahatid ng serbisyo at sa kampanya natin laban sa iligal na droga at kriminalidad. Kaya dapat lang na mabigyan natin sila ng oportunidad at sapat na oras upang makapagpatupad ng kani-kanilang mga programa at proyekto," Go explained in a previous statement. Go also shared that the Salary Standardization Law 5 has been signed into law. "For the information po ng ating mga nurses at health workers, isa sa mga ipinangako namin ni Pangulo, 'yung SSL 5. Ito po 'yung unti-unting pag-increase ng salaries ng ating government workers." "Holistic po ang approach nito, not only nurses but doctors, health workers and other civilian personnel na nasa gobyerno ay kasama po rito," he added. Go, then, emphasized the importance of adequate public health response to the current pandemic. "Napakahalaga po sa akin ng health lalo na sa panahong ito. Hindi natin akalain tatamaan tayo ng pandemyang ito. Mabuti na 'yung maging handa tayo." Go took the opportunity to commend the efforts of medical frontliners in the ongoing fight against COVID-19. The Senator emphasized that the best way to recognize the sacrifices of health workers is for the public to cooperate with authorities and comply with the guidelines set by health officials. Very recently, Go urged the government to declare year 2020 as the "Year of the Filipino Health Workers". Last July 6, Malacañang Palace issued Proclamation 976, recognizing their vast contributions in the current fight against the pandemic. "Higit sa lahat, sumunod tayo sa mga health and safety protocols in place. Huwag po tayo magkumpyansa. Gawin po natin ang parte natin sa laban na ito. Ang kooperasyon natin ay makakapagligtas ng buhay ng kapwa nating Pilipino, lalo na ng mga health workers na itinataya ang kanilang buhay upang mailigtas ang buhay ng iba," Go urged the public. Go said that he will continue to serve as the bridge between the people and the government. "Patuloy po akong magsisilbing tulay ninyo sa gobyerno. I will not limit myself to being just a legislator. Hindi ko matiis na nakaupo lang sa Senado. Gusto ko ng aksyon at patuloy na trabaho po." "Pangako ko po babalikan ko po kayo diyan kapag naging normal na ang ating pamumuhay. Tulung-tulong muna tayo. Unahin niyo muna 'yung lugar niyo diyan. Sumunod po tayo sa patakaran ng gobyerno. Para po ito sa kabutihan ng bawat Pilipino, " he said addressing the people of Romblon during the virtual event.