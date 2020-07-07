Press Release

July 7, 2020 PH RED CROSS EXTENDS MEDICAL ASSISTANCE TO STRANDED FOREIGN SEAFARERS ON BOARD MV CELANOVA The Philippine Red Cross (PRC) provided medical assistance to 15 stranded foreign seafarers on board the Spanish-flagged vessel MV Celanova which remain stranded one nautical mile from the shore of Manila since February. On July 3, a four-man team from the PRC went on board the vessel to provide medical aid, and to distribute hygiene kits and food items to the distressed seafarers composed of 13 Cubans and two Spanish nationals. According to news reports, MV Celanova, a Spanish LPG tanker owned by Global Gas SA from Madrid, Spain, had been abandoned by its owner and eventually held by Philippine port state control authorities for rudder damage and some technical issues. It was also reported that the crew on board were left without water for drinking, medicine and basic supplies, and enough food to eat. "When we learned about the incident, we immediately sent a team to check on the seafarers' conditions and to know what other assistance are needed so we can provide right away. The Philippine Red Cross is always ready to help not just our fellow Filipinos but other nations and international organizations, as well," PRC Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Senator Richard J. Gordon said. In a letter addressed to Gordon, Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. expressed gratitude for the assistance extended by the PRC to the sailormen. "The timely assistance of the Philippine Red Cross shows the world the compassionate and encompassing heart of the Filipinos. The kind gesture manifests that we do not only take care of our own, but also other nationalities in need," Locsin stated in the letter.