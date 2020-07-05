STATEMENT ON THE MURDER OF 15-YEAR OLD GIRL BY RIDING-IN-TANDEM ASSAILANTS IN ILOCOS SUR

We strongly condemn the remorseless killing of a 15-year old girl in Cabugao, Ilocos Sur by riding-in-tandem assailants. It is abhorrent. It has never been and should never be acceptable that we allow our citizens to be killed mercilessly.

Two cops are tagged as suspects to the case - they should be pursued not only for sexual assault or acts of lasciviousness but also for murder. We must not allow the victim to be turned into just another statistic.

There are a lot of riding-in-tandem killings which is why we created the Motorcycle Crime Prevention Law, which allows the number plates of motorcycles used in crimes to be easily recognized. That way, criminals can immediately be tracked and identified, and immediate justice delivered for the victims.

This cruelty and injustice must stop now!