July 5, 2020 PRC LAUNCHES COVID SAMARITAN PROGRAM FOR PEOPLE WHO CANNOT AFFORD TESTING The Philippine Red Cross has launched the COVID Samaritan program to ensure that poor people who could not afford the COVID-19 testing fees could get tested. Senator Richard J. Gordon, PRC chairman and CEO, reiterated the need to ramp up testing to ensure victory over COVID and added that the COVID Samaritan program would help achieve this since those who could not afford the testing fee would be paid for from funds donated for the program. "Kailangan ma-test ang mga tao para manalo tayo laban sa COVID. This way, carriers can be separated from those who are not infected and they can be cured. At maaari na ring makabalik sa trabaho kapag na-test. Kaya sinimulan namin ang programang ito para pati 'yung mga hindi kayang magbayad, maaaring makapagpa-test," he said. Gordon disclosed that the Automobile Association of the Philippines, thru Jose Armando Eduque, has donated €50,000 or almost P2.8-million for the said program and commended the group for contributing to the fight against COVID. He also commended Reckitt Benckiser Healthcare Philippines, Inc. (Lysol Philippines), for their donation last May, half of which would go to the COVID Samaritan program to be used for testing women and the elderly who cannot pay for their test and the other half for the construction of a molecular laboratory in Cagayan de Oro. "We cannot be a nation unless we help those who are deprived but are willing to fight. Those who want to give to the poor so they can be tested can donate funds," Gordon said as he knocked on the generous hearts of donors. The Philippine Red Cross also has similar programs such as the Blood Samaritan for those who need blood but cannot afford it; Dialysis Samaritan for those who need to undergo dialysis; and the General Good Samaritan for people with other illnesses. Donations for the COVID Samaritan program can be sent through the following bank accounts: Banco De Oro Account name:

Philippine Red Cross

Peso account: 00-4530190938

Dollar account: 10-453-0039482

Swift code: BNORPHMM Metrobank Account name: Philippine Red Cross

Peso account: 151-7-15152434-2

Dollar account: 151-2-15100218-2

Swift code: MBTCPHMM Landbank of the Philippines Account name: Philippine Red Cross

Account number: 0561-095817