Dispatch from Crame No. 837:

Sen. Leila M. de Lima's Initial, Quick Reaction to the Signing of the Anti-Terror Bill into Law

7/4/20

Ngayong batas na, ang Anti-Terror Law ay ipatutupad ng parehong institusyong nagtanim-droga, tanim-baril, at tanim-ebidensya sa Oplan Tokhang.

Parehong grupo na gumawa ng pekeng drug matrix at ouster plots sa ilalim ng parehong gobyernong ang tingin sa demokrasya at karapatang pantao ay sagabal at dapat durugin.

Paano n'yo ngayon sasabihing iba ito at hindi maaabuso, kung pareho lang ang nagpapatupad at parehong estilo lang ang gagawin, dahil iisang estilo lang ang alam ng gobyerno ni Duterte: manggipit at pumatay. Sige nga?

Duterte signed the Anti-Terror Law in the same week that Xi Jinping put into effect a new security law in Hong Kong. Ostensibly, both laws are meant for security. But under these twin tyrants, these laws are meant to kill democracy and human rights.

The real terrorists are not afraid of the Anti-Terror Law--not with its current formulation--because they know it is not for them, it is to terrorize the protesting public and attack the heart of our civil and social freedoms.

The real terrorists are anti-democracy and anti-human rights at heart. And so the hand that signed this law.