Statement of Sen. Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan on the signing of the anti-terror bill into law

"I am not surprised. From Day 1 this Administration unleashed draconian and authoritarian measures as a showcase of its brand of leadership. These draconian measures however have been exposed as nothing more than a show of senseless, mindless violence as means to sow fear amongst the people. From the murderous drug war, to the longest martial law in Mindanao, to the longest lockdown in the world, and now to the anti-terror law.

The drug war has not nailed big-time drug lords and illegal drugs still flow after 4 years. Martial law in Mindanao has miserably failed to address the reconstruction of Marawi. The longest lockdown has not addressed the continuing spread of COVID. Patunay lahat ito na hindi kamay na bakal ang solusyon sa ating mga problema sa bansa.

Hindi tinutugunan ng anti-terror law ang problema ng sakit at gutom dulot ng pandemya ngunit sapilitang itong isinusubo sa taumbayan. Basura ang pilit na isinusubo sa taumbayan. Dapat ibasura ang walang kwentang batas na ito at handa tayong kwestyunin ang Constitutionality ng batas na ito sa Korte Suprema."

Hindi pa tapos ang boksing. Hindi pa tapos ang laban.