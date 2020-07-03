On the Signing of the Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020

Much credit goes to President Rodrigo Duterte. With all the pressure coming from different directions against the signing of the Anti-Terrorism Bill into law, at the end of the day, it is his strong political will that mattered most.

I cannot imagine this measure being signed under another administration. If only for this, I take my hat off to the President.

Rest assured that I will exert extra effort in guarding against possible abuse in its implementation, notwithstanding all the safeguards incorporated in this landmark legislation.