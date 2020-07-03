Press Release

July 3, 2020 STATEMENT OF SENATOR RICHARD J. GORDON ON MURDER OF MILITARY MEN BY POLICEMEN IN SULU I strongly condemn the killing of our soldiers at the hands of police officers. It was not a rub-out, it was a clear murder. The four army officers had no guns and I deplore the mendacity and the maliciousness of the police officers which was evidenced in the fact that they tampered with the evidence and the crime scene. I am glad that President Duterte has announced that he is going to the slain soldiers' wake to honor Maj. Marvin Indamog, commanding officer of the Army's 9th Intelligence Service Unit; Capt. Irwin Managuelod, Sgt. Eric Velasco and Cpl. Abdal Asula. This would also bring comfort to their bereaved families. I also call on the president to conduct a top level investigation on all generals of the Philippine National Police and the Philippine Army. There is a need to investigate and determine what is wrong with the policy that incidents such as these occur.