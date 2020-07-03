Press Release

July 3, 2020 PH RED CROSS REACHES OUT TO MOST VULNERABLE FAMILIES IN TONDO, MANILA As more Filipinos lose jobs and means of livelihood due to the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) that has already afflicted more than 30,000 Filipinos, the Philippine Red Cross (PRC) extends assistance to the most vulnerable families in Tondo, Manila today. PRC Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Senator Richard J. Gordon leads the distribution of cash donations to 204 households from Barangays 91 and 234 wherein each family receives a cash grant of P3,500. Gordon said Manila is the third out of 18 cities in the country receiving the cash donation. The country's most recognized humanitarian organization has already distributed multipurpose cash grants to families from the cities of Mandaluyong and San Juan last June 12. "This is only part of the P70 million that we will be distributing to various cities throughout the country. Ito ay kaunting tulong mula sa Red Cross upang ang ating mga kababayan ay matulungan nating makabangong muli at magkaroon ng pagkakakitaan habang hindi pa natin nalalampasan ang pandemyang kinahaharap natin ngayon," he said. The Red Cross targets to help 1,300 families in Manila through cash grants. It allotted a total of P4,550,000 budget for the city alone. Gordon said this assistance is part of the PRC's program that aims to support Filipino families that are affected by the national state of calamity for COVID-19 enhanced quarantine situation to meet their needs through the provision of multi-purpose cash grants. The city of Manila is among the top cities in the country that has the highest number of COVID-19 cases with 2,309 cases as of July 2 based on the data of the Department of Health (DOH). Last June 26, the Red Cross formally opened its molecular laboratory in Manila, where its hemodialysis center is also located, as part of its target to test more Filipinos for COVID-19 to help contain the virus. On July 2, the PRC extended assistance once again to more than 180 locally stranded individuals (LSI) sheltered at the Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) PMO-NCR North Port in Port Area, Manila. These individuals who are bound for Bacolod and Iloilo are being assisted by the PRC since June 29 while trips going to both provinces are still suspended. The Red Cross conducted free swab tests for the LSIs, and provided them meals, hygiene kits and prepaid loads so that they can connect to their families. The PRC also conducted psychosocial activities for children.