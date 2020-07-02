Press Release

July 2, 2020 IMEE: WATER AND POWER BILLS, BAROMETERS FOR 2022 POLLS Higher water and electricity costs being challenged by consumers and which remain unresolved during the COVID-19 pandemic will dampen the appeal of President Duterte's anointed candidates in the 2022 elections. Senator Imee Marcos made the warning Wednesday, as more and more customers of Meralco, Maynilad, and Manila Water have come out to question doubled and tripled billing charges for March to May when strict community quarantines were enforced. "This gut issue will weigh on the administration's candidates in 2022. The sudden spike in water and power costs are a real shock to the ordinary consumer. Who knows how it really happened?" Marcos said. Marcos added that the President himself should already intervene on an issue that affects the everyday lives of the people, if he wants his candidates to win in the next election. "It's not far-fetched that the issue of high power and water rates could haunt the administration's candidates in 2022. The problem must be resolved as soon as possible by leaving no stone unturned and demanding full disclosure of computing procedures done by Meralco, Maynilad, and Manila Water. If they must be brought to court, so be it," Marcos said. Marcos scored the "careless manner" in which the water concessionaries and power provider billed their customers without first conducting actual meter readings. "How could they expect the people to just accept their so-called estimates? Estimates are confusing and angering," Marcos said. Besides questionable billing charges, Marcos added that the threat of possible service disconnections will worsen the public uproar against the utility firms. "They shouldn't dare cut water and power supply, while billing statements are under protest and their service still provokes so many complaints. Do they care about more than just profit? Heartless!" Marcos said.