Decisiveness, Not Divisiveness: On the Need to Temper Emotions

More at: https://pinglacson.net/2020/07/01/decisiveness-not-divisiveness-on-the-need-to-temper-emotions/



While I can easily relate to Philippine Army Commanding General Lt. Gen. Gilbert Gapay and understand how he feels about the Army officers slain in Sulu, emotions running high at this point is the last thing they need.

For all they know, their common enemies such as the terrorists and armed insurgents are already celebrating the Sulu incident - and even making plans to exploit it.

These enemies of the State and our people, through their legal fronts, are very capable of fanning the flames of animosity between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the Philippine National Police by creating intrigues to further divide the country's two major security forces.

Such fronts have demonstrated their capabilities in sowing disinformation about the proposed Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020 and the National ID system, among other measures designed to improve the lives of the people.

Ultimately, decisiveness, not divisiveness, is needed in dealing with the enemies of the State and the Filipino people.