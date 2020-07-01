Statement of Senator Risa Hontiveros on NTC's Cease-and-Desist Order vs ABS-CBN Broadcast on TvPlus, Sky Direct

Nakakabahala.

Sa panahon ng pandemiya, nililimitahan pa natin lalo ang access ng publiko sa mga mahahalagang impormasyon. Mas dinadagdagan din lalo natin ang mga Pilipinong mawawalan ng trabaho.

Because we are in a crisis and because access to information is crucial, NTC should reconsider the said cease-and-desist order. This was the appeal in the resolution I filed last May that was adopted by the Senate.

Especially because of the COVID-19 global pandemic, we need to uphold freedom of the press, secure the rights and welfare of workers, and improve the public's access to life-saving information.