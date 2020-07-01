Press Release

July 1, 2020 Dela Rosa lauds LTO's driving lecture requirement for student permit applicants

student permit applicants Senator Ronald 'Bato' Dela Rosa lauded the Land Transportation Office (LTO) for requiring all student permit applicants to undergo a 15-hour theoretical session as a pre-requisite to the issuance of the document. Dela Rosa, chairman of the Senate Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs, expressed support to LTO's effort saying that this will instill discipline and necessary driving skills to new drivers which will, in effect, save lives on the streets. In March, the senator presided a hearing under his committee, in aid of legislation, to look into the cases of road accidents involving drunk and drugged drivers following the unfortunate accident in Poblacion, Makati where Jules Villapando, a 13 year old grade 8 student, was killed and 7 other students were injured. "We support this laudable effort by the LTO requiring student permit applicants to undergo a 15-hour theoretical session," Dela Rosa said in a statement. "This will instill discipline and ensure that our drivers are well educated on road signs and regulations. Mas magiging ligtas ang ating mga kalsada at makakapag-save tayo ng napakahalagang buhay ng pedestrians at maging ng drivers mismo," he added. Following the senate committee's probe led by Dela Rosa, they found "inefficiencies in the implementation of laws against drunk and drugged driving." "It is very disturbing that almost on a daily basis, there are still reports of vehicular mishaps that claim lives and inflict critical injuries to bystanders and passengers damaging several other vehicles and properties along the site of the accidents. Worse, some of which are still due to drug use of specific people who are mandated by law to exercise extraordinary diligence," Dela Rosa said during his sponsorship last June 1. Dela Rosa has been pushing for measures that will ensure the safety of the people. He said the efficient implementation of Republic Act 10586 or the Anti-Drunk and Drugged Driving Act of 2013 could have prevented several road crashes attributed to drunk and/or drugged driving. One of the recommendations of Dela Rosa's committee is to integrate road safety and drivers' education into the K to 12 Curriculum so that awareness of the ill effects of drunk and drugged driving is instilled during the child development stage. Recently, the LTO has announced the suspension of student permit issuance as the agency prepares to implement the mandatory theoretical driving course requirement for applicants starting in August of this year. Student permit applicants who complete the 15-hour theoretical driving course will receive certificates of driving course completion, which will be automatically transmitted to the LTO by driving course centers. The 15-hour theoretical driving course will be divided into three sessions, which will include Introduction to Driving and Traffic Rules and the Land Transportation Related Special Laws where 13 traffic laws will be discussed. Each session will be five hours. Since September of last year, the LTO has informed the public of the new 15-hour lecture on laws and driving regulations in the country as requirement for new drivers. Such effort is in support to President Duterte's directive to address the number of uneducated and undisciplined drivers on the road.