Press Release

June 30, 2020 PH Red Cross molecular labs capable of testing

other infectious diseases aside from Covid With the opening of more molecular laboratories of the Philippine Red Cross (PRC) across the country, PRC Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Senator Richard J. Gordon said these laboratories are not only capable of processing specimen samples for Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) but for other infectious diseases, as well. "All the Red Cross molecular laboratories that are now up and running, and those that are soon to open are capable of testing other communicable viruses aside from COVID. We can also test tuberculosis, human immunodeficiency viruses or HIV, dengue, malaria, hepatitis, leptospirosis and Zika, among other diseases," he said. Gordon pointed out that having the capability of testing more kinds of viruses have a great impact on the treatment of patients. "This is very important because since we have the capability of testing more kinds of illnesses, it means we can diagnose more patients and they will be treated immediately," Gordon said. "The primary purpose why we put up molecular laboratories is because we want to help the country respond to COVID-19 by providing facilities where our people can be tested but soon, we will also start testing for other diseases. What is important now is we test more individuals for COVID because this is one vital way of containing and eliminating the virus," he added. The Red Cross testing centers are located in its headquarters in Mandaluyong City; Clarkfield, Pampanga; Subic, Zambales and at the Port Area in Manila, which is the largest molecular laboratory in the country with the capacity of testing 14,000 samples per day. As of June 28, the PRC has processed a total of 157,707 specimen samples or 24% of the total tests conducted in the country.