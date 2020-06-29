|
Press Release
June 29, 2020
On the stranded ship passengers
Sending them home by boat was no Dunkirk-like evacuation, and yet it failed.
The huddled, hungry, drenched stranded travellers painstakingly complied with all the health and police requirements, only to be denied boarding because of a new requirement. Their dreams of going home capsized on land.
Transportation protocols should not change as often as the sea tide.
The North Harbor fiasco is a wake-up call as loud as a ship horn blast to those responsible for the sea travel of residents who are medically-cleared to return to their homes.
