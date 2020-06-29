Press Release

June 29, 2020 DELA ROSA WELCOMES THE DOH SUBSTANCE ABUSE HELPLINE, VOWS CONTINUOUS FIGHT AGAINST ILLEGAL DRUGS DURING THE PANDEMIC Senator Ronald 'Bato' Dela Rosa assured the public of the continuous and relentless drive of the government in battling illegal drugs in the country amid the Covid-19 pandemic. As one of the speakers during the Online Grand Launch of the "Substance Abuse Helpline 1550" of the Department of Health (DoH) on Friday, Dela Rosa, chairman of the Senate Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs, guaranteed support to the anti-illegal drugs campaign of the Duterte administration and the new DoH helpline. "Amidst the pandemic, we certainly have not relegated the war on drugs on the side. This remains a major concern of government that deserves all the support and attention we can give-From our end at the Senate, let me assure our countrymen that the Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs is leaving no stones unturned in seeking better and stronger ways to fight the illegal drug menace," Dela Rosa said. The senator, who also served as chief of the Philippine National Police where he led the anti-illegal drugs campaign of the present regime, added that such efforts will not only go after drug peddlers but save the lives of their victims. "Hindi lang po sa pagtugis ng mga drug lord at mga drug personalities kundi pati sa pagsagip sa mga biktima ng illegal drugs na nais gumaling at magbagong buhay," Dela Rosa noted. The neophyte Senator underscored the importance of the DoH Substance Abuse Helpline 1550. "Under the 'new normal', we have shifted largely to the use of telecommunications in our daily lives. And with this added helpline facility that the DOH has established, we hope to send the message to our countrymen that they can seek help at anytime, anywhere and be assured that the government is there for them, ready to lend a hand at all times. This is to assure every Filipino that help is easily accessible, fast and reliable. We want to save and help rebuild lives." Dela Rosa urged the public, "sa ating mga kababayan na nangangailangan ng drug treatment and rehabilitation, huwag po kayong mag-atubiling humingi ng tulong sa pamamagitan ng bagong Helpline na ito ng DOH. Sa gitna ng pandemiya na ating pinagdadaanan ngayon, nais kong iparating sa inyo na ang inyong pamahalaan ay hindi tumitigil sa pag-aalay ng tulong at suporta sa ating mga kababayan, lalo na sa pagtugon sa mga suliranin na dala ng iligal na droga." During his speech, Dela Rosa also highlighted the innate resiliency among Filipinos in the midst of every crisis and challenge in life. "Sa gitna ng pandemiyang ating nilalabanan at sa gitna ng iba pang suliranin at mga hamon sa kalusugan at seguridad ng bawat Pilipino, palakasin pa natin ang pagtutulungan at pagmamalasakit sa isa't-isa. Alam natin na walang tatalo sa tapang at galing ng Pilipino sa pagtugon sa anumang problemang hinaharap. For as long as we remain in solidarity, for as long as we remain strong in the midst of adversity, and for as long as we remain faithful to the Lord, we will surmount every obstacle along the way," Dela Rosa said.